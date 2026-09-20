Mbappe’s Explosive Start Leaves Vinicius Fighting for His Real Madrid Spotlight
Vinicius Junior is facing increased competition at Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe takes a bigger role under Jose Mourinho. Mbappe has played 630 minutes and scored 8 goals in 7 matches, while Vinicius has 598 minutes, 1 goal and 3 assists.
The Brazilian was substituted in the last 3 games, highlighting the changing balance between the forwards.
For the start of the 2026-27 season, Vinicius Junior is facing greater competition at Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe has taken on a bigger role under manager Jose Mourinho. The change has become noticeable across the club’s last 3 matches, with Vinicius being substituted against Inter in the 87th minute, Rayo Vallecano in the 89th minute and Elche in the 68th minute. Earlier in the campaign, Mourinho maintained a close balance between the 2 forwards.
Vinicius and Mbappe both started Real Madrid’s opening 4 games against Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Malaga and Real Betis, with their playing-time difference staying within 6 minutes. That gap has since increased, with Mbappe featuring for 630 minutes compared with Vinicius’ 598. Mbappe has also made a stronger attacking impact, scoring 8 goals in 7 matches. Vinicius has recorded 1 goal and 3 assists, while also winning a penalty against Real Betis. Brahim Diaz, Espe and Diomande have further increased competition for attacking places.
Despite the shift, Marca reports that Vinicius remains important to Mourinho and continues to start regularly. The current situation is also not viewed as a repeat of last season’s difficulties involving Xabi Alonso. Historically, the form of Vinicius and Mbappe has often moved in opposite directions, with one improving when the other struggles.