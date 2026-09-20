For the start of the 2026-27 season, Vinicius Junior is facing greater competition at Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe has taken on a bigger role under manager Jose Mourinho. The change has become noticeable across the club’s last 3 matches, with Vinicius being substituted against Inter in the 87th minute, Rayo Vallecano in the 89th minute and Elche in the 68th minute. Earlier in the campaign, Mourinho maintained a close balance between the 2 forwards.