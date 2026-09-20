Barcelona Ready to Hand 18-Year-Old Starlet a Surprise Sevilla Role
Barcelona could promote 18-year-old goalkeeper Iker Rodriguez to the first-team squad for Saturday’s Sevilla trip if Joan Garcia is rested due to a mild knee injury.
Rodriguez has started both Barça Atletic league matches this season, keeping clean sheets in a 5-0 win and a 0-0 draw. Barcelona also remain keen to extend his contract beyond 2027.
In the latest Barcelona squad update, 18-year-old goalkeeper Iker Rodriguez has emerged as the leading academy option to provide cover against Sevilla if Joan Garcia is rested. Garcia suffered discomfort in his right knee during Wednesday’s 7-2 win over Racing Santander, and Barcelona have confirmed that the injury is mild. The club will make a final decision after Friday’s training session, with Garcia still having a chance to feature in Saturday’s La Liga fixture.
If Garcia is unavailable, Rodriguez is expected to join Wojciech Szczesny and Dominik Livakovic in Hansi Flick’s squad for the trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The Spain Under-19 international has impressed with Barça Atletic this season, starting both of their first 2 league matches. He kept clean sheets in a 5-0 victory over Naxara and a 0-0 draw against Logrones B, making a crucial close-range save late in the latter game.
Barcelona also see Rodriguez as one of their most promising young goalkeepers. His current contract runs until 2027, but the club has already made progress towards extending it. The renewal is yet to be formally signed, while Barcelona acted early after several European clubs showed interest in the teenager during the summer.