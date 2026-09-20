In the latest Barcelona squad update, 18-year-old goalkeeper Iker Rodriguez has emerged as the leading academy option to provide cover against Sevilla if Joan Garcia is rested. Garcia suffered discomfort in his right knee during Wednesday’s 7-2 win over Racing Santander, and Barcelona have confirmed that the injury is mild. The club will make a final decision after Friday’s training session, with Garcia still having a chance to feature in Saturday’s La Liga fixture.