Sure Bet of the Day, September 19! Find the Value in the Upcoming Schedule

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England 1.30 Place a bet Sri Lanka 2.80 Place a bet

Sri Lanka tour of England - England vs Sri Lanka

The 3rd T20I between the England team and the Sri Lanka team is scheduled on 19th September, 2026 at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Looking at the odds, the England team are the favourites here.

Why are England Still Well Backed?

England come into the match in strong form, having won their last 5 games. They also lead the recent head-to-head record, winning all of their last 5 meetings with Sri Lanka. Harry Brook has been England’s standout batter, scoring 490 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 81.67 and a strike rate of 200.81. Jos Buttler has added 289 runs at a strike rate of 164.2. With the ball, Adil Rashid has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches, while Jofra Archer has picked up 12 wickets in 8 games.

Sri Lanka’s recent run has been less consistent, with 2 wins and 3 defeats in their last 5 matches. They have also lost their last 5 T20I meetings against England, including the opening game of this series by 119 runs. Dasun Shanaka has scored 285 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 35.63 and a strike rate of 177.01. Pathum Nissanka has made 250 runs at 27.78. Dushmantha Chameera has taken 14 wickets in 9 matches, while Dunith Wellalage has claimed 11 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the afternoon, Emirates Old Trafford usually provides a good batting surface with steady bounce and carry, allowing batters to play their strokes freely. The pitch can become slightly slower as the game progresses, bringing seamers and spinners into play during the middle overs. Dew is generally not a major concern in English conditions. With an average first-innings score of around 175 to 180, a competitive total is expected. England are the favourites here.

South Africa Women tour of Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe Women vs South African Women

The 5th T20I between the South Africa Women and the Zimbabwe Women is scheduled on 19th September, 2026 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Looking at the odds, the South Africa Women have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds South Africa Women 1.01 Place a bet Zimbabwe Women 10.68 Place a bet

Why are South Africa Women Still Well Backed?

For the Zimbabwe Women, the recent run has been difficult, with the side losing all 5 of its latest matches. Against South Africa, they have struggled throughout this series, losing the first 4 T20Is, including defeats by 6 wickets, 64 runs and 80 runs in the last 3 games. Beloved Biza has scored 129 runs in 10 recent matches at an average of 14.33, while Michelle Mavunga has made 128 runs in 7 matches at 18.29 with a strike rate of 137.63. Mavunga has also taken 5 wickets at an economy of 9.25. Nyasha Gwanzura has 5 wickets in 6 matches.

For the South Africa Women, the form has been far stronger, with 4 consecutive wins following an opening defeat in their recent 5-match run. They have also taken a 4-0 lead in this series, winning the last 3 games by 64, 80 and 80 runs. Laura Wolvaardt leads their recent batting numbers with 278 runs in 10 matches at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 135.6. Annerie Dercksen has scored 212 runs at 35.33 and has added 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of 4.1. Eliz-Mari Marx has taken 4 wickets in 4 matches at 5.77.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The game at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is likely to begin with some help for fast bowlers, as the new ball can move around early. Once batters settle in, the surface becomes easier for stroke-making and run-scoring. Spinners could come into play later as the pitch slows and offers some grip. Scores around 160 to 175 are generally competitive here. Teams may prefer batting first, although chasing is possible. South Africa Women have the edge here