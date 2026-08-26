Arthur’s camp previously sought around R$2.5 million per month, while Grêmio had offered approximately R$1.8 million, preventing a return to Porto Alegre. In the latest development, Arthur is reportedly closing in on a move to Santos after becoming a free agent following his Juventus exit. The Brazilian midfielder is already in advanced talks with Santos, with Neymar Jr said to be the main force behind the proposed transfer. Neymar’s father is also involved in discussions as an intermediary between the player and the club.