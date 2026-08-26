Neymar Wants Arthur at Santos, But a R$12 Million Debt Could Delay the Shock Move
Arthur is closing in on a move to Santos after leaving Juventus, with Neymar reportedly pushing for the deal. Talks are advanced, and Santos remain confident of reaching an agreement once their FIFA transfer ban is lifted.
Arthur’s camp previously sought around R$2.5 million per month, while Grêmio had offered approximately R$1.8 million, preventing a return to Porto Alegre. In the latest development, Arthur is reportedly closing in on a move to Santos after becoming a free agent following his Juventus exit. The Brazilian midfielder is already in advanced talks with Santos, with Neymar Jr said to be the main force behind the proposed transfer. Neymar’s father is also involved in discussions as an intermediary between the player and the club.
Santos are optimistic about completing the deal, but the club first needs to resolve a FIFA transfer ban linked to a R$12 million debt owed to Monaco over the signing of Jean Lucas. Once the issue is settled, negotiations over Arthur’s contract could move toward completion. Before talks with Santos progressed, Arthur considered remaining at Grêmio. However, negotiations collapsed after the club rejected his financial demands.
His camp reportedly wanted a package worth around R$2.5 million per month, including salary, bonuses and a signing-on fee. Grêmio was prepared to offer approximately R$1.8 million, similar to the terms of his loan spell. Arthur had also been offered to Corinthians, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro, but his wage demands made those moves difficult. With Neymar pushing for the transfer, Santos now appear to be in the strongest position to secure his return to Brazilian football.