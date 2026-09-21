Harry Kane Reveals the 5 Stars Standing in His Ballon d’Or Way
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane believes he has a strong chance of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or but expects tough competition. The 33-year-old named Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Michael Olise among the contenders.
The last Bayern player to win it was Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.
For the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has acknowledged several major names competing for the prestigious individual award. The 33-year-old England captain believes he has a strong chance after an impressive year but recognises the quality of the other contenders. Kane specifically mentioned Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembélé and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal as leading candidates.
He also included Rodri and Bayern teammate Michael Olise in the conversation, highlighting Olise’s strong season and performances at the World Cup. Kane said winning the Ballon d’Or remains a personal ambition and described it as the biggest individual award in football. He added that the 2026 race is particularly open, with several players capable of claiming the honour. A victory for Kane would also end a long wait for Bayern Munich.
The club’s last Ballon d’Or winner was Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who collected the award in 1981 for the 2nd consecutive year. Kane noted that Bayern’s history is filled with legendary players, making the lengthy gap since Rummenigge’s success notable. The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled for next month, with Kane, Mbappé, Dembélé, Yamal, Rodri and Olise among the names he identified as contenders.