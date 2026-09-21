For the Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, September 18 turned into a memorable night both on and off the pitch. The 24-year-old French winger produced a brilliant display as Bayern Munich defeated Union Berlin 7-0 in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena. Olise scored a hat-trick, his first for Bayern, and also provided an assist for one of Harry Kane’s 2 goals. His performance earned him the Man of the Match award, receiving 88% of the popular vote.