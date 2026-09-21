Olise Gets a Surprise Gift From Neymar After Bayern’s 7-0 Rout
Michael Olise starred in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 victory over Union Berlin on September 18, scoring a hat-trick and assisting Harry Kane. It was Olise’s first Bayern hat-trick. He also won 88% of the fan vote for Man of the Match.
Neymar later gifted him a signed Santos shirt and received Olise’s signed Bayern Oktoberfest shirt in return.
For the Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, September 18 turned into a memorable night both on and off the pitch. The 24-year-old French winger produced a brilliant display as Bayern Munich defeated Union Berlin 7-0 in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena. Olise scored a hat-trick, his first for Bayern, and also provided an assist for one of Harry Kane’s 2 goals. His performance earned him the Man of the Match award, receiving 88% of the popular vote.
However, the biggest surprise came after the game when Olise received a special gift from one of his football idols, Neymar. Brazilian journalist Isabela Pagliari handed Olise a Santos shirt signed by Neymar. The Brazilian star had one request in return: he wanted a signed shirt from Olise. The Bayern winger agreed and signed his shirt, creating a memorable exchange between the 2 players.
Neymar, now 34, has previously shown an admiration for Bayern players, including Jamal Musiala. He and Olise also share several footballing qualities, including the ability to use both feet, strong technical skills and a natural eye for goal. For Olise, the exchange added another highlight to an already outstanding night in Munich.