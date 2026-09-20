Sure Bet of the Day, September 21! India Under-19s vs Australia Under-19s: A solid bet at 1.49

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Why are India Under-19s Still Well Backed?

For the India Under-19 team, the side has shown a mixed but positive run in its last 5 matches, with 3 wins and 2 losses. India Under-19 also began this series with a narrow 7-run victory over Australia Under-19, giving them an early 1-0 lead. Yashbardhan Chauhan has been one of the key performers, scoring 54 runs from 34 balls and also taking 2 wickets at an average of 14. Anvay Dravid has contributed 38 runs off 18 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag has scored 28 runs from 26 balls. Arjun Rajput has taken 1 wicket at an average of 11.

For the Australia Under-19 team, recent results have been inconsistent despite a strong run earlier in the format. They have recorded 3 wins followed by 2 losses in their last 5 matches. Their latest defeat came against India Under-19 by 7 runs, leaving Australia 0-1 behind in the 3-match series. Jack Czosnek has been among their leading performers, scoring 55 runs from 27 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes. Neel Patel has added 45 runs off 31 balls, while Hayden Barbulovic has scored 40 from 24 balls. Eli Brain has taken 2 wickets at an average of 14.50 and an economy of 7.25, while Spencer Green has also claimed 2 wickets at an average of 21.50.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Niranjan Shah Stadium, the pitch is expected to offer a good surface for batting, with true bounce and consistent pace allowing batters to play their shots confidently. The hard and flat nature of the wicket could make stroke-making easier, while bowlers may need to rely on variations to create chances. Spinners can get some assistance as the pitch wears, particularly in the later stages. Teams batting first have generally enjoyed success at this venue, making a strong total important. With these conditions, the India Under-19 team have the edge here.