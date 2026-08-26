Lionel Messi Nears Unwanted Club Career Record.

Lionel Messi One Game Away From Repeating His Worst Nightmare From 2013
Lionel Messi is enduring a rare difficult spell with Inter Miami after returning from the 2026 World Cup. The Argentine has gone 4 consecutive games without a win and is now one match away from matching his longest winless run, set in 2013 with Barcelona.
That spell included 4 draws and a 4-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
As the 2026 World Cup disappointment fades, Lionel Messi has returned to club football with Inter Miami, but things have not gone smoothly. The 39 year old Argentine is now on a 4 game winless run and is close to matching an unwanted record from his Barcelona career.
Messi’s worst spell without a win came back in 2013. Barcelona went through 5 matches without a victory during that period, picking up 4 draws and suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi final.
That run started with a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on March 30, 2013. Messi scored in that game before Barcelona drew 2-2 with PSG in the Champions League. He later returned against PSG in the second leg, which finished 1-1. Barcelona then drew 2-2 with Athletic Bilbao, with Messi again finding the net.
The poor run ended with the 4-0 loss to Bayern. Messi’s season also finished around that time after he picked up an injury. Inter Miami’s latest result was another setback, a 2-1 loss to Toronto. The next match against CF Montreal now carries extra importance. If Miami fails to win, Messi will match his longest club winless streak since 2013.