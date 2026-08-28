18 Year Old Morton Star Reveals What He Learned From Robert Lewandowski
Christopher Cupps has revealed how training alongside Robert Lewandowski at Chicago Fire influenced him. The 18 year old defender praised the striker’s discipline, professionalism, fitness and willingness to do extra work.
Cupps recently joined Morton on loan for the first half of the season and says the club’s supporters and staff have helped him settle quickly in Scotland. For the 18 year old Christopher Cupps, his brief time around Robert Lewandowski at Chicago Fire offered valuable lessons before his move to Morton. The young centre back joined Morton on loan earlier this week from the MLS club and will remain at Cappielow for the first half of the season.
Although Cupps did not get the chance to play alongside Lewandowski or have many conversations with him, he closely watched the striker’s approach at the training ground. Lewandowski joined Chicago Fire in the summer after leaving Barcelona, bringing with him a remarkable career that includes 8 Bundesliga titles, 4 La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy. He has also scored 89 goals for Poland. Cupps highlighted Lewandowski’s discipline, professionalism and willingness to put in extra work as qualities he wants to copy.
He also praised the excitement surrounding Chicago after the Polish star’s arrival and hopes Lewandowski can achieve success with the club. The move to Scotland has also started positively for Cupps. He praised Morton’s supporters and said club staff had been extremely helpful, even assisting him with finding a flat during his first few days.