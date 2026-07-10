Andrey Santos Tipped to Replace Casemiro at Manchester United
Manchester United have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea as Casemiro prepares to join Inter Miami. Brazil's coaching staff reportedly see the 21 year old midfielder as Casemiro's long term successor in the national team.
Meanwhile, United's move for 26 year old Ederson remains uncertain after medical concerns, leaving Santos as a key part of the club's midfield plans.
For the upcoming season, Manchester United appear to have found a long term successor to Casemiro by agreeing a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Casemiro is expected to leave Old Trafford for Inter Miami, prompting United to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new campaign. The club had initially identified Atalanta's Ederson as a replacement after Casemiro recommended the 26 year old. However, the transfer has run into uncertainty following medical concerns.
Ederson's first medical assessment in the United States reportedly failed to meet Manchester United's requirements, forcing him to undergo further examinations in Manchester. As a result, the move remains unresolved. Despite the situation surrounding Ederson, United remain confident about Santos' arrival. The 21 year old was not part of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, but he continues to enjoy a strong reputation within the national team setup.
According to reports, Brazilian coaches believe Santos is the ideal player to eventually replace Casemiro in the number 6 role for the national side. Manchester United are expected to complete Santos' transfer on Friday, with goalkeeper Karl Darlow also set to join. If Santos develops as expected, United could secure one of the most promising young defensive midfielders available, strengthening the squad while planning for life after Casemiro.