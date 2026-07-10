Andrey Santos Tipped to Replace Casemiro at Manchester United

For the upcoming season, Manchester United appear to have found a long term successor to Casemiro by agreeing a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Casemiro is expected to leave Old Trafford for Inter Miami, prompting United to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new campaign. The club had initially identified Atalanta's Ederson as a replacement after Casemiro recommended the 26 year old. However, the transfer has run into uncertainty following medical concerns.