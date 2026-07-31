Real Madrid Agree €50m Double Transfer Deal With Fulham

Real Madrid have also secured a 30 percent sell-on clause in both agreements, allowing the Spanish club to benefit from any future transfers involving the duo. The transfers follow growing speculation earlier this week after former Real Madrid youth coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who played a key role in developing both players, reportedly expressed interest in bringing them to his new setup in England. During negotiations, several possibilities were discussed between the clubs, including loan deals, permanent transfers, and shared ownership arrangements.