Real Madrid Agree €50m Double Transfer Deal With Fulham
Real Madrid have agreed to sell academy players Gonzalo García and César Palacios to Fulham in a deal worth €50 million. Gonzalo's transfer is valued at €40 million, while Palacios will join for €10 million. The agreement also includes a 30 percent sell on clause for both players.
For the Real Madrid academy, Thursday brought a major transfer breakthrough as two of its promising youngsters, Gonzalo García and César Palacios, moved closer to Premier League football with Fulham. The English club has reached an agreement to sign both players on permanent deals worth a combined €50 million. According to the reported structure of the transfers, striker Gonzalo García accounts for €40 million of the total fee, while César Palacios is valued at €10 million.
Real Madrid have also secured a 30 percent sell-on clause in both agreements, allowing the Spanish club to benefit from any future transfers involving the duo. The transfers follow growing speculation earlier this week after former Real Madrid youth coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who played a key role in developing both players, reportedly expressed interest in bringing them to his new setup in England. During negotiations, several possibilities were discussed between the clubs, including loan deals, permanent transfers, and shared ownership arrangements.
However, both sides ultimately agreed on outright transfers. The move represents a significant financial return for Real Madrid while giving García and Palacios the opportunity to continue their development in the Premier League. Fulham, meanwhile, strengthen their squad by securing two highly rated young talents from one of Europe's most successful youth systems.