Atletico Face FIFA Over Barcelona's Pursuit of Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid have lodged a complaint with FIFA, accusing Barcelona of making unauthorized contact with Julian Alvarez during ongoing transfer speculation. The 26 year old Argentine recently said leaving Atletico would benefit everyone. Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed an offer.
As the transfer battle over Julian Alvarez intensifies, Atletico Madrid have reportedly lodged a complaint with FIFA against Barcelona, accusing the Catalan club of making an improper approach for the Argentine forward. According to the report, Atletico believe Barcelona contacted the 26 year old striker without permission and encouraged him to push for a move away from the Madrid club.
The issue surfaced after Alvarez stated during the FIFA World Cup that leaving Atletico would be "the best thing for everyone" amid continued speculation over Barcelona's interest. Barcelona president Joan Laporta had earlier confirmed that the club submitted an offer for Alvarez in early July and said it would remain on the table as long as necessary. Atletico, however, are determined to keep hold of their star forward despite growing transfer interest. Reports also suggest the Spanish club has filed a separate complaint with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, although there has been no official response from the governing body.
Earlier this summer, Atletico turned down a €150 million offer from Real Madrid for Alvarez, a bid that was widely viewed as a strategic move rather than a genuine transfer attempt. Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in 2024 in a deal worth up to €85 million, and Barcelona see him as a long term replacement for Robert Lewandowski following the veteran striker's departure.