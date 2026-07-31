Atletico Face FIFA Over Barcelona's Pursuit of Julian Alvarez

The issue surfaced after Alvarez stated during the FIFA World Cup that leaving Atletico would be "the best thing for everyone" amid continued speculation over Barcelona's interest. Barcelona president Joan Laporta had earlier confirmed that the club submitted an offer for Alvarez in early July and said it would remain on the table as long as necessary. Atletico, however, are determined to keep hold of their star forward despite growing transfer interest. Reports also suggest the Spanish club has filed a separate complaint with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, although there has been no official response from the governing body.