Lamine Yamal Wants Barcelona to Sign Julian Alvarez
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has backed the club's move for Julian Alvarez, calling the Atletico Madrid striker a perfect fit for their style. Alvarez scored 20 goals in 49 games last season and has attracted interest from Barcelona, Arsenal and PSG.
Despite Atletico rejecting Barcelona's €100 million opening bid, Yamal admitted he hopes the Argentine joins the Catalan club this summer. For the past few weeks, the future of Julian Alvarez has become one of the biggest talking points in the transfer market. The Argentina striker is attracting interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal after an impressive 2025 and 26 season with Atletico Madrid. Alvarez scored 20 goals in 49 appearances last season and has produced 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 matches since joining Atletico from Manchester City in 2024 for around £82 million.
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has openly admitted that he would love to play alongside Alvarez. The teenager described the Argentine as a top player who would suit Barcelona's style and said the squad would welcome him if a deal goes through. Reports suggest Barcelona already had a €100 million bid rejected by Atletico. Alvarez recently hinted that he wants a fresh challenge, saying he had spoken with the club and believes a transfer would be the best outcome to fulfil his dream.
However, Atletico remain firm over their position. Club president Enrique Cerezo insisted they have not received any official offers and have no intention of selling the striker. Alvarez is under contract until June 2030 and has a massive €500 million release clause, putting Atletico in a strong negotiating position. Manager Diego Simeone also acknowledged that interest from Europe's biggest clubs is natural given the forward's quality.