Lamine Yamal Wants Barcelona to Sign Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has openly admitted that he would love to play alongside Alvarez. The teenager described the Argentine as a top player who would suit Barcelona's style and said the squad would welcome him if a deal goes through. Reports suggest Barcelona already had a €100 million bid rejected by Atletico. Alvarez recently hinted that he wants a fresh challenge, saying he had spoken with the club and believes a transfer would be the best outcome to fulfil his dream.