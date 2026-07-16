Harry Kane Heartbroken After Englands Late World Cup Semi Final Exit
England captain Harry Kane said the team was devastated after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final. England led through Anthony Gordon's 55th minute goal before Enzo Fernandez equalised and Lautaro Martinez scored the stoppage time winner.
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final slipped away from England, captain Harry Kane admitted the squad was devastated after a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Argentina in Atlanta on July 15. England looked set to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 55th minute. However, Argentina mounted a late comeback, with Enzo Fernandez scoring from distance before Lautaro Martinez struck the winner in stoppage time to send the defending champions into the final against Spain.
Kane said the players gave everything they had, describing their effort as blood, sweat and tears, but admitted England struggled to keep possession after taking the lead. Defender Dan Burn echoed the disappointment, saying the team became too passive and allowed Argentina to build momentum during the closing stages. England had defended strongly throughout the tournament but failed to see out the final 15 minutes.
The defeat marked the third time since the 2018 World Cup that England have lost a major tournament semi final or final after leading. Kane also defended coach Thomas Tuchel, who faced criticism over his substitutions and tactics, insisting the squad wins and loses together. England will now face France in the third place play off while Argentina prepare to meet Spain in Sunday's World Cup final.