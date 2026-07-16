Harry Kane Heartbroken After Englands Late World Cup Semi Final Exit

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final slipped away from England, captain Harry Kane admitted the squad was devastated after a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Argentina in Atlanta on July 15. England looked set to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon gave them the lead in the 55th minute. However, Argentina mounted a late comeback, with Enzo Fernandez scoring from distance before Lautaro Martinez struck the winner in stoppage time to send the defending champions into the final against Spain.