Lionel Messi Backs Argentinas Fighting Spirit Before World Cup Final

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads towards its final, Argentina captain Lionel Messi praised his team's resilience after they fought back to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal and secure a place in the title clash against Spain. The 39 year old playmaker set up both goals, assisting Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez late in the match after Argentina had fallen behind. Messi said the comeback did not surprise him because the squad has repeatedly shown its ability to respond under pressure.