Lionel Messi Backs Argentinas Fighting Spirit Before World Cup Final
Argentina captain Lionel Messi praised his team's resilience after their 2-1 comeback win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal. The 39 year old set up both late goals for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, sending Argentina into the final against Spain.
Messi credited the squad's unity and determination, saying their ability to recover from difficult situations has driven another memorable World Cup run.
As the FIFA World Cup 2026 heads towards its final, Argentina captain Lionel Messi praised his team's resilience after they fought back to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinal and secure a place in the title clash against Spain. The 39 year old playmaker set up both goals, assisting Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez late in the match after Argentina had fallen behind. Messi said the comeback did not surprise him because the squad has repeatedly shown its ability to respond under pressure.
Argentina had already survived several difficult knockout games, including extra time victories over Cape Verde in the Round of 32 and Switzerland in the quarterfinals. They also recovered from a 2-0 deficit against Egypt in the Round of 16 to win 3-2 with a stoppage time goal. Looking ahead to the final, Messi said facing Spain would be special because of his 17 years at Barcelona and his familiarity with the country's football style and several current players.
He expects a closely contested match between two strong teams. The semifinal win over England also carried emotional significance for Argentina because of the long standing football rivalry and the history linked to the Falklands or Malvinas conflict. Messi said the players understood what the result meant to supporters and were determined to reach another World Cup final.