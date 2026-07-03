Live Football (Soccer) Score of FA Women's Cup 2026
Today Matches
Matches not found
Tomorrow Matches
Matches not found
FA Women's Cup Team List
Brighton W
Manchester City W
Oxford United W
Chatham Town W
Birmingham City W
Burnley W
Charlton Athletic W
Chelsea W
Hull City W
Liverpool W
Middlesbrough W
Swindon Town W
West Bromwich Albion W
York City LFC
Dartford W
London Bees W
AFC Bournemouth W
AFC Portchester W
Arsenal W
Cardiff City W
Derby County W
Fulham W
Fylde W
Leeds W
Liverpool Feds W
Peterborough United W
Sheffield United W
Sporting Khalsa W
Sutton United W
Tottenham Hotspur W
Watford W
Wolverhampton W
Bridgwater United W
Bristol City W
Exeter City W
Royston Town W
Southampton W
Boldmere St. Michaels W
Bristol Rovers W
Cheltenham Town W
Crystal Palace W
Durham W
Everton W
Huddersfield Town W
Ipswich Town W
Keynsham Town W
Kidderminster Harriers W
Leafield Athletic
Lewes W
Leyton Orient W
London City Lionesses W
Luton Town W
Manchester United W
Mancunian Unity W
Newcastle United W
Northampton Town
Norwich City
Nottingham Forest W
Oxford City WFC
Portishead W
Saltdean United W
Stockport County W
Stoke City W
Stourbridge W
Sunderland W
West Ham W
Worcester City W
Worthing W
Wroxham W
Abingdon United W
Actonians W
AFC Sudbury Ladies
AFC Wimbledon W
Altrincham Ladies
Aston Villa W
Barking W
Billericay Town W
Blackburn Rovers W
Bournemouth Sports
Bowers & Pitsea W
Brentford W
Bromley W
Cambridge United W
Cheadle Town W
Chester-le-Street Town W
Coundon Court W
Coventry Sphinx W
Crewe Alexandra LFC W
Dronfield Town
Dulwich Hamlet W
Farnham Town W
Forest Green Rovers W
Gloucester City LFC
Halifax
Haringey Borough W
Hashtag United W
Hednesford Town W
Leeds Modernians W
Leicester City FC W
Lincoln United W
Loughborough Lightning
Lye Town W
Mansfield Town W
Millwall Lionesses W
Plymouth Argyle W
Port Vale W
Portsmouth W
Real Bedford W
Redditch Borough W
Rugby Borough W
Sherborne Town W
Solihull Moors W
South London
South Shields W
St Helens W
Stevenage W
Sutton Coldfield Town W
Torquay United
Tranmere Rovers W
Wallsend W
Winchester City Flyers
Wycombe Wanderers W
Wythenshawe
FA Women's Cup Stadiums
Emirates Stadium
London, England
The Valley
London, England
Wembley Stadium
London, England
Hayes Lane
London, England