Live Football (Soccer) Score of FA Women's Cup 2026

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FA Women's Cup Team List

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Brighton W

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Manchester City W

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Oxford United W

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Chatham Town W

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Birmingham City W

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Burnley W

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Charlton Athletic W

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Chelsea W

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Hull City W

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Liverpool W

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Middlesbrough W

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Swindon Town W

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West Bromwich Albion W

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York City LFC

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Dartford W

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London Bees W

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AFC Bournemouth W

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AFC Portchester W

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Arsenal W

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Cardiff City W

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Derby County W

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Fulham W

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Fylde W

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Leeds W

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Liverpool Feds W

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Peterborough United W

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Sheffield United W

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Sporting Khalsa W

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Sutton United W

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Tottenham Hotspur W

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Watford W

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Wolverhampton W

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Bridgwater United W

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Bristol City W

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Exeter City W

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Royston Town W

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Southampton W

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Boldmere St. Michaels W

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Bristol Rovers W

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Cheltenham Town W

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Crystal Palace W

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Durham W

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Everton W

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Huddersfield Town W

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Ipswich Town W

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Keynsham Town W

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Kidderminster Harriers W

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Leafield Athletic

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Lewes W

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Leyton Orient W

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London City Lionesses W

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Luton Town W

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Manchester United W

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Mancunian Unity W

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Newcastle United W

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Northampton Town

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Norwich City

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Nottingham Forest W

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Oxford City WFC

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Portishead W

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Saltdean United W

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Stockport County W

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Stoke City W

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Stourbridge W

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Sunderland W

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West Ham W

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Worcester City W

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Worthing W

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Wroxham W

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Abingdon United W

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Actonians W

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AFC Sudbury Ladies

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AFC Wimbledon W

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Altrincham Ladies

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Aston Villa W

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Barking W

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Billericay Town W

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Blackburn Rovers W

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Bournemouth Sports

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Bowers & Pitsea W

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Brentford W

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Bromley W

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Cambridge United W

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Cheadle Town W

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Chester-le-Street Town W

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Coundon Court W

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Coventry Sphinx W

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Crewe Alexandra LFC W

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Dronfield Town

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Dulwich Hamlet W

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Farnham Town W

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Forest Green Rovers W

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Gloucester City LFC

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Halifax

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Haringey Borough W

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Hashtag United W

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Hednesford Town W

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Leeds Modernians W

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Leicester City FC W

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Lincoln United W

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Loughborough Lightning

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Lye Town W

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Mansfield Town W

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Millwall Lionesses W

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Plymouth Argyle W

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Port Vale W

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Portsmouth W

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Real Bedford W

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Redditch Borough W

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Rugby Borough W

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Sherborne Town W

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Solihull Moors W

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South London

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South Shields W

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St Helens W

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Stevenage W

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Sutton Coldfield Town W

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Torquay United

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Tranmere Rovers W

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Wallsend W

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Winchester City Flyers

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Wycombe Wanderers W

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Wythenshawe

FA Women's Cup Stadiums

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Emirates Stadium

London, England

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The Valley

London, England

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Wembley Stadium

London, England

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Hayes Lane

London, England