Live Football (Soccer) Score of Premier League 2026

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Premier League Team List

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Arsenal

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Manchester City

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Manchester United

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Aston Villa

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Liverpool

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Fulham

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Brentford

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Brighton

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Chelsea

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Newcastle

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Bournemouth

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Sunderland

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Everton

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Leeds

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Nottingham Forest

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Crystal Palace

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Tottenham

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West Ham

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Burnley

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Wolves

Premier League Stadiums

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Selhurst Park

London, England

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Turf Moor

Burnley, England

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Emirates Stadium

London, England

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London Stadium

London, England

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Elland Road

Leeds, West Yorkshire, England

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Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth, Dorset, England

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Etihad Stadium

Manchester, England

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The American Express Community Stadium

Falmer, East Sussex, England

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Old Trafford

Manchester, England

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Stamford Bridge

London, England

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Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, England

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Villa Park

Birmingham, England

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Anfield

Liverpool, England

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Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England

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St. James' Park

Newcastle upon Tyne, England

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Craven Cottage

London, England

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Hill Dickinson Stadium

Liverpool, Merseyside, England

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The City Ground

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England

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Stadium of Light

Sunderland, England

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Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford, Middlesex, England