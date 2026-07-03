Live Football (Soccer) Score of Premier League 2026
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Premier League Team List
Arsenal
Manchester City
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Liverpool
Fulham
Brentford
Brighton
Chelsea
Newcastle
Bournemouth
Sunderland
Everton
Leeds
Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace
Tottenham
West Ham
Burnley
Wolves
Premier League Stadiums
Selhurst Park
London, England
Turf Moor
Burnley, England
Emirates Stadium
London, England
London Stadium
London, England
Elland Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire, England
Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth, Dorset, England
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, England
The American Express Community Stadium
Falmer, East Sussex, England
Old Trafford
Manchester, England
Stamford Bridge
London, England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, England
Villa Park
Birmingham, England
Anfield
Liverpool, England
Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England
St. James' Park
Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Craven Cottage
London, England
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Liverpool, Merseyside, England
The City Ground
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England
Stadium of Light
Sunderland, England
Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford, Middlesex, England