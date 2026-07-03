Live Football (Soccer) Score of Santosh Trophy 2026

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Santosh Trophy Team List

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Services

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Tamilnadu

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Punjab

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Kerala

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Railways

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Rajasthan

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Uttarakhand

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Meghalaya

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Odisha

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West Bengal

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Nagaland

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Delhi

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Gujarat

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J & K

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Manipur

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Pondicherry

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Telangana

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Assam

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Goa

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Haryana

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Andhra Pradesh

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Arunachal Pradesh

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Chandigarh

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Chhattisgarh

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Jharkhand

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Karnataka

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Ladakh

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Maharashtra

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Mizoram

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Sikkim

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Lakshadweep

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Tripura

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Uttar Pradesh

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Andamans & Nicobar

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Bihar

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DNH & DD

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Himachal Pradesh

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Madhya Pradesh