Live Football (Soccer) Score of African Nations Championship 2026
Full Schedule
Today Matches
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Tomorrow Matches
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African Nations Championship Team List
Morocco
Senegal
Kenya
Sudan
Congo DR
Tanzania
Algeria
South Africa
Angola
Uganda
Mauritania
Nigeria
Congo
Guinea
Burkina Faso
Zambia
African Nations Championship Stadiums
Nyayo National Stadium
Nairobi, Kenya
Moi International Sports Centre
Nairobi, Kenya
Mandela National Stadium
Kampala, Uganda
Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium
Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania