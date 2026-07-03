Live Football (Soccer) Score of African Nations Championship 2026

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African Nations Championship Team List

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Morocco

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Senegal

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Kenya

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Sudan

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Congo DR

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Tanzania

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Algeria

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South Africa

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Angola

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Uganda

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Mauritania

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Nigeria

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Congo

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Guinea

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Burkina Faso

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Zambia

African Nations Championship Stadiums

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Nyayo National Stadium

Nairobi, Kenya

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Moi International Sports Centre

Nairobi, Kenya

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Mandela National Stadium

Kampala, Uganda

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Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium

Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania