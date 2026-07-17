Chelsea Deletes Enzo Fernández Goal Post After Fan Backlash
Chelsea faced criticism after posting a celebratory message for Enzo Fernández following his equalising goal in Argentina's 2-1 World Cup semi final win over England. Many supporters questioned why an English club celebrated a goal against England. The club quickly removed the post.
In the aftermath of Argentina's 2-1 comeback victory over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi final, Chelsea faced strong criticism over a social media post celebrating Enzo Fernández's goal. The Premier League club shared a picture of the midfielder celebrating after he scored Argentina's equaliser, along with his name and an explosion emoji.
The post quickly drew negative reactions from supporters, many of whom argued that an English club should not publicly celebrate a goal that ended England's hopes of reaching the World Cup final. Fans questioned Chelsea's judgement and accused the club of ignoring the emotions of its English supporters during one of the country's biggest football matches. As criticism grew, Chelsea removed the post, but screenshots had already spread across social media, keeping the controversy alive.
The incident also renewed discussions about Fernández's future at Stamford Bridge. The Argentina international has previously expressed interest in playing in Spain, while reports have continued to link him with Real Madrid. Some Chelsea fans believe those comments, combined with the latest controversy, have affected his relationship with the club's supporters. Despite the backlash, Fernández remains an important player for Chelsea.