Live Football (Soccer) Score of U20 Elite League 2026

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U20 Elite League Team List

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Portugal U20

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Germany U20

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Poland U20

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Czech Republic U20

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Switzerland U20

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Romania U20

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Italy U20

U20 Elite League Stadiums

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Stadion an der Kreuzeiche

Reutlingen, Germany

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Estádio Municipal do Fontelo

Viseu, Portugal

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Stadionul Concordia

Chiajna, Romania

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Stadion Niedermatten

Wohlen, Switzerland

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Stadion Miejski

Suwałki, Poland

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Estádio Nacional

Jamor, Oeiras, Portugal