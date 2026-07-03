Live Football (Soccer) Score of UEFA U19 Championship - Qualification 2026

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UEFA U19 Championship - Qualification Team List

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Spain U19

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Italy U19

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Ukraine U19

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Netherlands U19

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Denmark U19

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Germany U19

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Belgium U19

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Croatia U19

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England U19

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Serbia U19

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Turkey U19

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Belarus U19

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Hungary U19

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France U19

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Austria U19

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Latvia U19

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Northern Ireland U19

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Sweden U19

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Czech Republic U19

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Finland U19

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Portugal U19

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Slovakia U19

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Switzerland U19

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Andorra U19

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Kazakhstan U19

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Luxembourg U19

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Scotland U19

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Romania U19

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Greece U19

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Norway U19

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Albania U19

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Bosnia-Herzegovina U19

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Israel U19

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Lithuania U19

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Poland U19

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San Marino U19

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Bulgaria U19

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Cyprus U19

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Estonia U19

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Faroe Islands U19

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Liechtenstein U19

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Malta U19

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Republic of Ireland U19

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Slovenia U19

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Wales U19