Live Football (Soccer) Score of Championship 2026

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Championship Team List

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ST Johnstone

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Partick

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Dunfermline

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Arbroath

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Raith Rovers

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Queen's Park

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Morton

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Ayr Utd

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Airdrie United

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Ross County

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Alloa Athletic

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Stenhousemuir

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Queen of the South

Championship Stadiums

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Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir, Scotland

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Gayfield Park

Arbroath, Scotland

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Somerset Park

Ayr, Scotland

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Cappielow Park

Greenock, Scotland

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Global Energy Stadium

Dingwall, Scotland

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Palmerston Park

Dumfries, Scotland

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Stark's Park

Kirkcaldy, Scotland

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Albert Bartlett Stadium

Airdrie, Scotland

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KDM Group East End Park

Dunfermline, Scotland

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McDiarmid Park

Perth, Scotland

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Wyre Stadium at Firhill

Glasgow, Scotland