Live Football (Soccer) Score of Championship 2026
Full Schedule
Today Matches
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Tomorrow Matches
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Championship Team List
ST Johnstone
Partick
Dunfermline
Arbroath
Raith Rovers
Queen's Park
Morton
Ayr Utd
Airdrie United
Ross County
Alloa Athletic
Stenhousemuir
Queen of the South
Championship Stadiums
Ochilview Park
Stenhousemuir, Scotland
Gayfield Park
Arbroath, Scotland
Somerset Park
Ayr, Scotland
Cappielow Park
Greenock, Scotland
Global Energy Stadium
Dingwall, Scotland
Palmerston Park
Dumfries, Scotland
Stark's Park
Kirkcaldy, Scotland
Albert Bartlett Stadium
Airdrie, Scotland
KDM Group East End Park
Dunfermline, Scotland
McDiarmid Park
Perth, Scotland
Wyre Stadium at Firhill
Glasgow, Scotland