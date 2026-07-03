Live Football (Soccer) Score of League One 2026
Full Schedule
Today Matches
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Tomorrow Matches
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League One Team List
Inverness CT
Stenhousemuir
Hamilton Academical
Alloa Athletic
Queen of the South
Peterhead
Montrose
East Fife
Cove Rangers
Kelty Hearts
Clyde
Forfar Athletic
Spartans
League One Stadiums
Ochilview Park
Stenhousemuir, Scotland
ZLX Stadium
Hamilton, Scotland
Balmoor Stadium
Peterhead, Scotland
Tulloch Caledonian Stadium
Inverness, Scotland
Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen, Scotland
MGM Timber Bayview Stadium
Methil, Scotland
Broadwood Stadium
Cumbernauld, Scotland
Indodrill Stadium
Alloa, Scotland
Links Park
Montrose, Scotland
Palmerston Park
Dumfries, Scotland
Station Park
Forfar, Scotland
New Central Park
Kelty, Scotland