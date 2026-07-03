Live Football (Soccer) Score of League One 2026

LiveUpcomingResults
Full Schedule

Today Matches

Matches not found

Tomorrow Matches

Matches not found

TomorrowYesterday

League One Team List

image

Inverness CT

image

Stenhousemuir

image

Hamilton Academical

image

Alloa Athletic

image

Queen of the South

image

Peterhead

image

Montrose

image

East Fife

image

Cove Rangers

image

Kelty Hearts

image

Clyde

image

Forfar Athletic

image

Spartans

League One Stadiums

image

Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir, Scotland

image

ZLX Stadium

Hamilton, Scotland

image

Balmoor Stadium

Peterhead, Scotland

image

Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness, Scotland

image

Balmoral Stadium

Aberdeen, Scotland

image

MGM Timber Bayview Stadium

Methil, Scotland

image

Broadwood Stadium

Cumbernauld, Scotland

image

Indodrill Stadium

Alloa, Scotland

image

Links Park

Montrose, Scotland

image

Palmerston Park

Dumfries, Scotland

image

Station Park

Forfar, Scotland

image

New Central Park

Kelty, Scotland