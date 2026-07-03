Scotland Football League Tournament Schedule
|Name
|Start date
|End date
|Football League - Highland League 2026
|Jul 25, 2026
|Apr 10, 2027
SWPL Cup 2025
|Sep 07, 2025
|Mar 29, 2026
|Challenge Cup 2025
|Aug 12, 2025
|Mar 28, 2026
|FA Cup 2025
|Aug 09, 2025
|May 23, 2026
|Premiership 2025
|Aug 02, 2025
|May 25, 2026
|League One 2025
|Aug 02, 2025
|May 15, 2026
|League Two 2025
|Aug 02, 2025
|May 16, 2026
|Championship 2025
|Aug 01, 2025
|May 16, 2026
|Football League - Lowland League 2025
|Jul 25, 2025
|Apr 18, 2026
|League Cup 2025
|Jul 11, 2025
|Dec 14, 2025
|Football League - Championship 2024
|Apr 26, 2025
|May 03, 2025
|SWF Scottish Cup 2023
|Nov 05, 2023
|Apr 27, 2024