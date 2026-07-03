Scotland Football League Tournament Schedule

NameStart dateEnd date
Football League - Highland League 2026Jul 25, 2026Apr 10, 2027

SWPL Cup 2025

Sep 07, 2025Mar 29, 2026
Challenge Cup 2025Aug 12, 2025Mar 28, 2026
FA Cup 2025Aug 09, 2025May 23, 2026
Premiership 2025Aug 02, 2025May 25, 2026
League One 2025Aug 02, 2025May 15, 2026
League Two 2025Aug 02, 2025May 16, 2026
Championship 2025Aug 01, 2025May 16, 2026
Football League - Lowland League 2025Jul 25, 2025Apr 18, 2026
League Cup 2025Jul 11, 2025Dec 14, 2025
Football League - Championship 2024Apr 26, 2025May 03, 2025
SWF Scottish Cup 2023Nov 05, 2023Apr 27, 2024