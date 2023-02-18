ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Match Prediction
MBFC
30%
Chance of Winning
KBFC
70%
India
Salt Lake Stadium
ATK Mohun Bagan is coming off a (1-0) loss against Hyderabad FC. ATK Mohun Bagan won one match, lost two matches and tied two matches in their last five outings. Mohun Bagan handed Hyderabad FC a crucial win in their last outing. Mohun Bagan failed to score a goal in their last two matches. Hyderabad FC striker B. Ogbeche scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute to hand Mohun Bagan their 6th loss of the tournament. ATK Mohun Bagan played with 53 % possession in the game. Mohun Bagan won 53%(16) of their tackles, 18 interceptions and three blocks. Three shots were on target. Two corner shots were hit. ATK Mohun Bagan passed the ball at 71% accuracy in the game against Hyderabad FC. They conceded 13 fouls in the entire game.
Kerala Blasters FC is coming off a (1-0) loss against Bengaluru FC. Kerala Blasters lost three of their last five games. They are positioned at 3rd winning 10 matches, losing 7 matches and one game resulted in a tie out of the 18 matches they played. Kerala Blasters need wins to head to the top 2 spots ahead of the playoffs. In their last game against Bengaluru FC, they failed to score a goal. Kerala conceded a solitary goal to Bengaluru's Roy Krishna assisted by Javi Hernandez in the 32nd minute of the match. In the match against Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC managed to hold on to the ball for 70% of the entire game. They hit two shots on target with 77% accuracy. They hit four corner shots in the game. They won 20 of their tackles and made three key blocks.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League 2022-23.
Facts
- ATK Mohun Bagan. According to the most recent results data, ATK Mohun Bagan has won 3 matches, lost 4 matches and the other 3 matches resulted in a draw in the last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 30% of the games. In the 18 games, ATK Mohun Bagan has scored 20 goals at an average of 1.11 goals per game, while conceding 16 goals at an average of 0.89 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they conceded 3 goals at an average of 0.6 goals per match. ATK Mohun Bagan has a goal difference of +4. ATK Mohun Bagan scored 4 goals more than the goals they conceded in the tournament. ATK Mohun Bagan's defence has been top-notch in their last five games.
- Kerala Blasters FC. According to the most recent results data, Kerala Blasters FC has won five games, lost 4 games and one game ended in a draw. In their last 10 games, they won 50% of the games. In the 18 games played in the league Kerala Blasters FC has scored 27 goals averaging 1.50 goals per game. They conceded 25 goals at an average of 1.39 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 18 games. Kerala Blasters FC scored 2 goals more than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of +2. They are one of the best defensive teams in the league.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Chance of Winning
Kerala Blasters FC is the favourite to win the match against ATK Mohun Bagan. The host team ATK Mohun Bagan has dominated Kerala Blasters in the past seasons. Mohun Bagan managed to score 5 goals in their last five outings. Their struggle to score goals against top defensive teams is a worry heading into the playoffs. Mohun Bagan has had no wins in their last three matches. Kerala Blasters FC scored 2 goals in their last three matches. Kerala has a bad record against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Blasters will be aiming to better their record aga, inst Mohun BKerala Kerala Blasters won two of their last five matches. ATK Mohun Bagan has a winning chance of 67% while Kerala Blasters has a winning chance of 33%.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Indian Super League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Kerala Blasters FC is the favourite to win the game against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday 18th February at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Both teams are positioned in the top 4 in the points table. ATK Mohun Bagan is positioned at the 4th. They managed to win 8 games, lost 6 and 4 draws in 18 games. ATK Mohun Bagan lost two of their last five matches. Mohun Bagan's opponent Kerala Blasters FC is positioned 3rd. They won 10 games, lost 7 games and one game ended in a draw. We back Kerala Blasters FC to dominate ATK Mohun Bagan and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Kerala Blasters FC (1-0) ATK Mohun Bagan.
Final Prediction:Kerala Blasters FC to win the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Match Toss Prediction
We back Kerala Blasters FC to win the toss against ATK Mohun Bagan.
ATK Mohun Bagan Player List
Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Vishal Kaith Amrinder Singh (Goalkeepers); Ricky John Shabong, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Brandan Hamil, Subashish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Dimitri Petratos( Defenders); Micheal Soosairaj, Sheikh Sahil, Carl McHugh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Ningthoujam Bidyananda Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Abhishek Dhananjay Suryavanshi, Deepak Tangri, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins ( Mid Fielders); Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous (Forwards).
ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Vishal Kaith
|
Goalkeeper
|
Liston Colaco
|
Forward
|
Federico Gallego
|
Forward
|
Dimitri Petratos
|
Forward
|
Glan Martins
|
Midfielder
|
Lalthathanga Khawlhring
|
Midfielder
|
Ashish Rai
|
Midfielder
|
Manvir Singh
|
Defender
|
Slavko Damjanovic
|
Defender
|
Pritam Kotal
|
Defender
|
Brendan Hamill
|
Defender
ATK Mohun Bagan Team Form (Last five games):L, D, L, W, D
Kerala Blasters FC Player List
Prabhsukhan Gill, Karanjit Singh(Goalkeepers); Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, RV Hormipam, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Varghese Bijoy( Defenders); Prashanth Karuthadathkuni, Ayush Adhikari, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Adrian Luna, Vincy Barretto, Moirangthem Givson Singh, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi (Midfielders); Rahul Kannoly, Dimitrios Diamantakos (Forward).
Kerala Blasters Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Prabsukhan Gill
|
Goalkeeper
|
Dimitrios Diamantakos
|
Forward
|
Adrian Luna
|
Forward
|
Rahul Kannoly
|
Forward
|
Sahal Abdul Samad
|
Midfielder
|
Ivan Kalyuzhnyi
|
Midfielder
|
Jeakson Thounaojam
|
Midfielder
|
Victor Mongil
|
Defender
|
Nishu Kumar
|
Defender
|
Hormipam Ruivah
|
Defender
|
Jessel Carneiro
|
Defender
Kerala Blasters FC Team Form ( Last Five Games)- L, W, L, W, L
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Head to Head
Matches Played:5
ATK Mohun Bagan Won:4 Matches
Kerala Blasters FC Won:0 Matches
Draw:1 Match
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Betting Odds
The odds in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan winning the match at 1.97 whereas in favour of Kerala Blasters are 2.85. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 3.31. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Kerala Blasters FC
We predict that Kerala Blasters FC will win this match and will once again dominate opponents ATK Mohun Bagan because they have a history of dominating ATK Mohun Bagan in Indian Super League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring ATK Mohun Bagan to win the match are 1.97, while the odds favouring Kerala Blasters FC are 2.85.
Our Final Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC to win the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan.Bet Now!