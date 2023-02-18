ATK Mohun Bagan locks horns against Kerala Blasters on Saturday 18th February at 7:30 PM IST at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan is coming off a (1-0) loss against Hyderabad FC. ATK Mohun Bagan won 8 matches, lost 6 matches and 4 matches resulted in draws. Kerala Blasters FC is coming off a (1-0 ) loss against Bengaluru FC in their last match. Kerala Blasters FC won 10 matches, lost 7 matches and one match resulted in a draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan is coming off a (1-0) loss against Hyderabad FC. ATK Mohun Bagan won one match, lost two matches and tied two matches in their last five outings. Mohun Bagan handed Hyderabad FC a crucial win in their last outing. Mohun Bagan failed to score a goal in their last two matches. Hyderabad FC striker B. Ogbeche scored the only goal of the match in the 86th minute to hand Mohun Bagan their 6th loss of the tournament. ATK Mohun Bagan played with 53 % possession in the game. Mohun Bagan won 53%(16) of their tackles, 18 interceptions and three blocks. Three shots were on target. Two corner shots were hit. ATK Mohun Bagan passed the ball at 71% accuracy in the game against Hyderabad FC. They conceded 13 fouls in the entire game.

Kerala Blasters FC is coming off a (1-0) loss against Bengaluru FC. Kerala Blasters lost three of their last five games. They are positioned at 3rd winning 10 matches, losing 7 matches and one game resulted in a tie out of the 18 matches they played. Kerala Blasters need wins to head to the top 2 spots ahead of the playoffs. In their last game against Bengaluru FC, they failed to score a goal. Kerala conceded a solitary goal to Bengaluru's Roy Krishna assisted by Javi Hernandez in the 32nd minute of the match. In the match against Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC managed to hold on to the ball for 70% of the entire game. They hit two shots on target with 77% accuracy. They hit four corner shots in the game. They won 20 of their tackles and made three key blocks.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League 2022-23.