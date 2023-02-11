FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Match Prediction GFC 30 % Chance of Winning MCFC 70 % Bet Now! League leaders Mumbai City FC will look to solidify their hopes of winning the ISL shield as they face FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. The Islanders were held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions FC Hyderabad on Saturday. Mumbai is still undefeated in this ISL campaign and effectively has to win just two of their next 3 games to win the title. Goa on the other hand failed to go 3rd on the League table after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha. The Gaurs however are 4th on the table but have played a game more than 5th placed ATK Mohun Bagan who have the same number of points. There is not much to split Mumbai City FC and FC Goa over the years when it comes to their head-to-head stats. The Islanders and the Gaurs have played each 21 times in the ISL, with Mumbai winning 9 and Goa winning 7. The other 5 matches have all ended in draws. The hosts have quite a decent record at home losing just 2 out of the 8 games they have played at the Fatorda. Mumbai City FC on the other hand has been fantastic on their travels. They have won 7 out of 8 games away from home, drawing just once on the opening day against defending champions FC Hyderabad.

Facts Mumbai are the form team having won four of their last five fixtures, drawing one.

FC Goa has two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five fixtures.

Mumbai City FC has a winning streak of 7 matches away from home.

Mumbai City is a 3.18 odds favourite to win.

FC Goa are 2.05 odds favourite to win.

The most common result between these two sides has been 0-0, 4 times this has happened. The odds for a draw are 3.88.

Mumbai has a higher rate of accumulating yellow cards per game (1.9 per game).

FC Goa tends to leak goals at the back (1.5 a game) compared to Mumbai (0.9 a game).

Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz and FC Goa’s Iker Guarrotxena are currently leading the ISL goalscoring charts with 10 goals each. Both would be favourites to score.

Sadaoui Noah Wail has 6 assists for Goa and Greg Stewart leads Mumbai’s assist charts with 7. Both will be favourites to provide an assist.

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FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Statistics

FC Goa

FC Goa loves to kill off their games in the later stages. 27% of their goals this season have come between the 76th and 90th minute. The Fatorda Stadium is proving to be a major player in FC Goa’s hunt for the top 6 as they have won 6 out of 8 games. Goa however has not won a single game against Mumbai City FC in their last 4 meetings. FC Goa’s defence has been leaky this season, they have conceded a goal in each of their last 7 matches.

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders like to start their 2nd halves strong as they score 23% of their goals between the 46th and 60th minute. Mumbai City FC goal scoring record is fantastic away from home, they manage to score 2.13 goals on average. Mumbai is on the verge of going undefeated in this ISL campaign, they have not lost in 18 games. Mumbai FC did the double over FC Goa last season beating them both home (3-0) and away (2-0).