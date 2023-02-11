FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Match Prediction
GFC
30%
Chance of Winning
MCFC
70%
India
Fatorda Stadium
Facts
- Mumbai are the form team having won four of their last five fixtures, drawing one.
- FC Goa has two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five fixtures.
- Mumbai City FC has a winning streak of 7 matches away from home.
- Mumbai City is a 3.18 odds favourite to win.
- FC Goa are 2.05 odds favourite to win.
- The most common result between these two sides has been 0-0, 4 times this has happened. The odds for a draw are 3.88.
- Mumbai has a higher rate of accumulating yellow cards per game (1.9 per game).
- FC Goa tends to leak goals at the back (1.5 a game) compared to Mumbai (0.9 a game).
- Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz and FC Goa’s Iker Guarrotxena are currently leading the ISL goalscoring charts with 10 goals each. Both would be favourites to score.
- Sadaoui Noah Wail has 6 assists for Goa and Greg Stewart leads Mumbai’s assist charts with 7. Both will be favourites to provide an assist.
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Statistics
FC Goa
FC Goa loves to kill off their games in the later stages. 27% of their goals this season have come between the 76th and 90th minute. The Fatorda Stadium is proving to be a major player in FC Goa’s hunt for the top 6 as they have won 6 out of 8 games. Goa however has not won a single game against Mumbai City FC in their last 4 meetings. FC Goa’s defence has been leaky this season, they have conceded a goal in each of their last 7 matches.
Mumbai City FC
The Islanders like to start their 2nd halves strong as they score 23% of their goals between the 46th and 60th minute. Mumbai City FC goal scoring record is fantastic away from home, they manage to score 2.13 goals on average. Mumbai is on the verge of going undefeated in this ISL campaign, they have not lost in 18 games. Mumbai FC did the double over FC Goa last season beating them both home (3-0) and away (2-0).
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Mumbai City FC
We predict Mumbai City FC to get the better of FC Goa in this tie. The Islanders have been fantastic on the road, drawing just one of the 8 games they’ve played and winning 7. Mumbai City FC will be eager to secure the shield early and gain their spot in AFC Champions League. FC Goa on the other hand has not been consistent enough this year. The Gaurs will want to do everything to finish in the top 6 and whilst a result against Mumbai could significantly boost their chances, it looks unlikely. The last time these two sides met at the Mumbai Football Arena, the hosts ran riot winning the tie comfortably 4-1.Bet Now!