Fulham are all set to see Manchester United visit Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday. Manchester United currently sits in 8th place with 15 points from 10 games. Fulham sit in 14th place with 12 points from 10 games.

Fulham travelled to the South Coast of England to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. Fulham started the game off pretty well and should have taken the lead after Jimenez laid off a pass to Iwobi in a very good position. The former Arsenal man's touch ruined the move for the visitors. Brighton after that came into the game and missed sitters through the likes of Baleba, Adingra and Mitoma.

The Seagulls finally took the lead through Ewan Ferguson. Igor in defence started the move by winning the ball up high and then slotting the ball forward to Gross. The German midfielder then did well to release Ferguson who made a mistake beating Leno.

Fulham couldn’t make most of their half chance before the break as De-Cordova Reid fired his effort well over the bar. Brighton should have sealed the game as Lewis Dunk’s header came off the crossbar. The Cottagers stayed in the game and their moment finally arrived as Iwobi did very well to press Brighton in their build-up phase and win the ball back. He then found Wilson who then found Palhinha who rifled a shot in the top corner of Brighton’s goal.

3 minutes later Fulham could have taken the lead as Robinson from the left picked out Muniz in the box. The pass was behind Muniz, but he did very well to improvise and take a back-heel attempt that was very well saved by Steele. Brighton had some glorious chances in the end to equalise but Fulham held on to take home a point. Midweek in the Carabao Cup, Fulham beat Ipswich Town, 3-1 with goals from Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney.

Manchester United were humbled by Manchester City at Old Trafford last Sunday. United started off the game keeping City at bay but the tide turned when Hojlund’s pullback on Rodri in the penalty box was controversially looked at by VAR awarding City a penalty that Haaland converted. Manchester United had their chances through McTominay and should have done better to beat Ederson.

Onana made a great save to deny Haaland before the break and keep the damage to 1-0. After halftime, it was Haaland again as he rose highest to make it 2-0. Hojlund was through on goal but his angle for a shot was quickly cut by the City defenders. Rashford on the other hand could not direct his shot on target. Phil Foden made it 3-0 with a tap-in from Haaland’s cross to seal the game.

Erik Ten Hag’s men were also knocked out from the Carabao Cup after they were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Goals from Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock sent the defending champions out of the Carabao Cup. United have now once again lost back-to-back home games at Old Trafford this time conceding 6 goals and scoring none.