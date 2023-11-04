FUL (Fulham) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
FUL
28%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
72%
England
Craven Cottage
Fulham travelled to the South Coast of England to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. Fulham started the game off pretty well and should have taken the lead after Jimenez laid off a pass to Iwobi in a very good position. The former Arsenal man's touch ruined the move for the visitors. Brighton after that came into the game and missed sitters through the likes of Baleba, Adingra and Mitoma.
The Seagulls finally took the lead through Ewan Ferguson. Igor in defence started the move by winning the ball up high and then slotting the ball forward to Gross. The German midfielder then did well to release Ferguson who made a mistake beating Leno.
Fulham couldn’t make most of their half chance before the break as De-Cordova Reid fired his effort well over the bar. Brighton should have sealed the game as Lewis Dunk’s header came off the crossbar. The Cottagers stayed in the game and their moment finally arrived as Iwobi did very well to press Brighton in their build-up phase and win the ball back. He then found Wilson who then found Palhinha who rifled a shot in the top corner of Brighton’s goal.
3 minutes later Fulham could have taken the lead as Robinson from the left picked out Muniz in the box. The pass was behind Muniz, but he did very well to improvise and take a back-heel attempt that was very well saved by Steele. Brighton had some glorious chances in the end to equalise but Fulham held on to take home a point. Midweek in the Carabao Cup, Fulham beat Ipswich Town, 3-1 with goals from Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney.
Manchester United were humbled by Manchester City at Old Trafford last Sunday. United started off the game keeping City at bay but the tide turned when Hojlund’s pullback on Rodri in the penalty box was controversially looked at by VAR awarding City a penalty that Haaland converted. Manchester United had their chances through McTominay and should have done better to beat Ederson.
Onana made a great save to deny Haaland before the break and keep the damage to 1-0. After halftime, it was Haaland again as he rose highest to make it 2-0. Hojlund was through on goal but his angle for a shot was quickly cut by the City defenders. Rashford on the other hand could not direct his shot on target. Phil Foden made it 3-0 with a tap-in from Haaland’s cross to seal the game.
Erik Ten Hag’s men were also knocked out from the Carabao Cup after they were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Goals from Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock sent the defending champions out of the Carabao Cup. United have now once again lost back-to-back home games at Old Trafford this time conceding 6 goals and scoring none.
Facts:
- Fulham won consecutive games against Manchester United in the Premier League winning 2-0 and 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Since then, Fulham have not won a single game against Manchester United in all competitions. The Cottagers always get blown away by Manchester United.
- The Red Devils have also done fantastically well at Craven Cottage in recent memory. Manchester United have won on each of their six visits to Fulham having only won more consecutive away wins against West Brom with 8 wins. They beat Fulham 2-1 last season at Craven Cottage with Garnacho scoring an injury-time winner.
- Fulham’s two wins this season at Craven Cottage have come against the teams that have been promoted. Marco Silva’s men have only managed to beat Luton Town and Sheffield United at home losing the other two games to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
- If Manchester United beat Fulham on Saturday then they would have registered three back-to-back away wins for the 1st time since they went on a 10-match away game win run between June and December 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Fulham vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Manchester United has a dominant record against Fulham when it comes to their head-to-head matchups in recent memory. In the last 22 games between these two teams, Manchester United have emerged victorious on 17 occasions; 3 games have ended in a draw with Fulham winning just twice.
Fulham go into this game as the underdogs but considering how Manchester United are performing they could go into this game with the belief of rubbing more salt on the wounds of Erik Ten Hag. The Cottagers performed well at the Amex Stadium against Brighton and had chances of their own racking up 10 shots out of which 5 were on Brighton’s goal. It isn’t an easy task to go and play the way Fulham did at the Amex Stadium. The performance could give the Cottagers a big boost when they play Manchester United.
The Red Devils had their moments against Manchester City last Sunday. The Red Devils however do not look good in front of the goal. There's no doubt that Erik Ten Hag’s men can score goals but everyone in that attack is on a bad run of form. The goals will come and Manchester United's quality in comparison to Fulham upfront is way better hence we give Manchester United a better chance of winning this game on Saturday.
Fulham vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes in as slight favourites to win this game against Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Saturday. We expect Manchester United to considerably play better in this game in comparison to their defeat at Old Trafford. We expect Manchester United to have more of the ball and create more chances, especially in terms of high turnovers.
United currently rank highest in terms of attacking turnovers in the Premier League but has yet to score from those instances. Fulham on the other hand is the 2nd worst team in the league in terms of falling victim to high turnovers.
The Cottagers have conceded a total of 111 turnovers in the League with 3 of them resulting in goals. Manchester United could benefit from this instance if they have their shooting boots on on Saturday. We expect both teams to score in this game as both teams have subpar defences currently that are prone to conceding goals.
Fulham usually is quite adept at attacking shots from opposition teams. The Cottagers rank joint sixth in the Premier League table for facing the fewest shots in the League this season. They do average facing around 12.5 shots a game and we back Manchester United to get around this number come Saturday.
In terms of goal-scoring for Fulham, there aren’t many stand-out candidates after Mitrovic left the club. The likes of Willian and Jimenez could prove to be a threat but aren’t very consistent. Bobby Cordova-Reid has been Fulham’s most consistent attacker this season and we back the winger to be the one to do something if Fulham score against Manchester United on Saturday.
Manchester United are also very shy when it comes to scoring goals this season. The Red Devils have been in horrible form in front of goal and Marcus Rashford has also seen last season’s goal-scoring form catapult. The Englishman loves to carry the ball, take on defenders and then take a shot. Rashford led in these attempts in the League this season attempting 12 carries and shots until now. Only one of those shots went into the back of the net showing how Rashford badly needs his shooting boots to shine again. Manchester United's number 10 is bound to get back into the goals again and we believe that Fulham could be that opposition. Rasmus Hojlund who has yet to score a Premier League goal is also someone to keep an eye on.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Fulham.
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Timothy Castagne
|
Defender
|
Tim Ream
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Joao Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Harrison Reed
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Midfielder
|
Willian
|
Attacker
|
Raul Jimenez
|
Attacker
|
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Harry Maguire
|
Defender
|
Sergio Reguilon
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Scott McTominay
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, W, L, W
Fulham vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:89
Fulham wins:14
Manchester United wins:55
Matches are drawn:20
Fulham vs Manchester United Betting Odds
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.50.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.09.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
The Cottagers did have a good result against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium by coming away with a 1-1 draw after being big underdogs in that game. The ability of Fulham to not score too many goals is costing them and that could play into Manchester United's hands come Saturday.
Our score prediction for this game is a 2-1 Manchester United win. We feel that the Red Devils should have enough to get past the Cottagers.
Parimatch