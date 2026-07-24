Karim Adeyemi Backs Lamine Yamal While Chasing Champions League Success at Barcelona

Going for the Champions League title is Karim Adeyemi's biggest target after completing his move to Barcelona, where he has signed a contract until 2031. Officially unveiled on Thursday, the 24 year old Germany international described joining the Catalan club as a dream and credited head coach Hansi Flick for giving him the confidence to take on a fresh challenge. Adeyemi said winning the Champions League is the main objective, although he also wants to help the club compete for every trophy available.