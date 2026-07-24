Karim Adeyemi Backs Lamine Yamal While Chasing Champions League Success at Barcelona
Karim Adeyemi has completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona on a deal until 2031 and says winning the Champions League is his main target. The 24-year-old praised 19-year-old Lamine Yamal but admitted matching Lionel Messi's level is difficult.
Adeyemi scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 39 matches last season before joining Hansi Flick's squad.
Going for the Champions League title is Karim Adeyemi's biggest target after completing his move to Barcelona, where he has signed a contract until 2031. Officially unveiled on Thursday, the 24 year old Germany international described joining the Catalan club as a dream and credited head coach Hansi Flick for giving him the confidence to take on a fresh challenge. Adeyemi said winning the Champions League is the main objective, although he also wants to help the club compete for every trophy available.
The former Borussia Dortmund forward admitted his previous season was below his own expectations despite registering 10 goals and 6 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. He revealed that Barcelona's interest came as a surprise and named Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho as his biggest footballing inspirations. Adeyemi also spoke about sharing the dressing room with Lamine Yamal. While praising the 19 year old's talent, he said reaching Messi's legendary level will always be difficult.
However, he believes Yamal has everything needed to become a Ballon d'Or winner if he continues developing at his current pace. Yamal heads into the new campaign full of confidence after winning the FIFA World Cup with Spain. He also enjoyed an outstanding club season, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists in 45 matches while helping Barcelona win La Liga and the Supercopa de España.