Erling Haalands Raccoon Steals Spotlight During Norways World Cup Homecoming
Norway's World Cup squad received a hero's welcome in Oslo after their quarterfinal exit, with F-35 fighter jets escorting the team and more than 100,000 fans lining the streets. Erling Haaland grabbed attention by bringing home a $750 taxidermy raccoon from Dallas.
For the Norwegian national team, the journey home after the 2026 FIFA World Cup turned into a celebration that captured global attention despite their quarterfinal exit to England. Less than 48 hours after the defeat, the squad landed in Oslo with Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 fighter jets escorting their plane before a ceremonial water cannon welcome. More than 100,000 supporters gathered in the capital to greet the players, while the royal family, including King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon, welcomed the team at the Royal Palace.
Erling Haaland also became a major talking point after arriving with a taxidermied raccoon holding a whiskey bottle, reportedly a $750 souvenir purchased from a Dallas store during the tournament. He later joked on social media that the raccoon had "followed me home" and even asked fans to help name it. The unusual souvenir became so popular that the TSA humorously confirmed such an item could pass security, provided airline rules were followed. Norway's famous Viking Row celebration made one final appearance as players, fans and Crown Prince Haakon joined together outside the Royal Palace.
Although Norway did not reach the semifinals, their spirited performances, memorable celebrations and strong fan support made them one of the standout stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving a lasting impression well beyond the football itself.