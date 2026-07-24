Erling Haalands Raccoon Steals Spotlight During Norways World Cup Homecoming

Erling Haaland also became a major talking point after arriving with a taxidermied raccoon holding a whiskey bottle, reportedly a $750 souvenir purchased from a Dallas store during the tournament. He later joked on social media that the raccoon had "followed me home" and even asked fans to help name it. The unusual souvenir became so popular that the TSA humorously confirmed such an item could pass security, provided airline rules were followed. Norway's famous Viking Row celebration made one final appearance as players, fans and Crown Prince Haakon joined together outside the Royal Palace.