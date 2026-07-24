Barcelona Confirm Frenkie de Jong Suffers MCL Knee Injury.

After medical tests, the club decided on conservative treatment under the supervision of its medical staff, with his recovery to be monitored over the coming weeks. In the latest setback for Barcelona, the club has confirmed that midfielder Frenkie de Jong has suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee. The injury was discovered after the Dutch international reported for preseason medical assessments at the Ciutat Esportiva following his return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands. Initial concerns emerged when De Jong experienced discomfort after international duty, prompting Barcelona's medical team to carry out further examinations and scans.