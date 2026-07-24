Barcelona Confirm Frenkie de Jong Suffers MCL Knee Injury
Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Frenkie de Jong has suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee. The 29 year old picked up the injury while representing the Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
After medical tests, the club decided on conservative treatment under the supervision of its medical staff, with his recovery to be monitored over the coming weeks. In the latest setback for Barcelona, the club has confirmed that midfielder Frenkie de Jong has suffered a tear of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee. The injury was discovered after the Dutch international reported for preseason medical assessments at the Ciutat Esportiva following his return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands. Initial concerns emerged when De Jong experienced discomfort after international duty, prompting Barcelona's medical team to carry out further examinations and scans.
The results confirmed damage to the MCL in his right knee, ruling the 29 year old out for the coming weeks and potentially longer depending on his recovery. Instead of undergoing surgery, Barcelona have decided that De Jong will follow a conservative rehabilitation plan under the close supervision of the club's medical staff. His condition will be reviewed regularly before any decision is made on his return to training or competitive action.
The injury is a significant blow for the reigning La Liga champions as preparations continue for the new campaign. De Jong remains one of Barcelona's most influential midfielders, and his absence could force the coaching staff to adjust their plans during preseason. The club has not announced a specific return date, choosing instead to monitor his progress before providing any further update on his availability.