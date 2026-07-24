Robert Lewandowski Explains Lamine Yamals World Cup Form After Injury

Yamal scored once and completed a tournament leading 35 successful dribbles as Spain defeated Portugal, France and Argentina on their way to becoming world champions. Lewandowski believes Yamal's best version was seen two seasons ago at Barcelona rather than during this World Cup. He pointed out that returning from a long injury without proper training made it difficult for the teenager to immediately reach top form. Even so, he praised Yamal's quality and highlighted the strong understanding between the winger and the Spanish squad throughout the tournament.