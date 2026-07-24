Robert Lewandowski Explains Lamine Yamals World Cup Form After Injury
Lamine Yamal played a key role in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph despite not being at full fitness. After missing around 8 weeks with a hamstring injury, the 19-year-old featured in 8 matches, scored 1 goal, and completed a tournament-best 35 dribbles in 616 minutes.
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to an end, Robert Lewandowski reflected on Lamine Yamal's performances and explained why the young winger was not at his very best despite helping Spain lift the trophy. The 19 year old entered the tournament after missing around eight weeks with a hamstring injury suffered during the final phase of Barcelona's La Liga season. Spain carefully managed his workload early in the competition, yet he still featured in all 8 matches, playing 616 minutes.
Yamal scored once and completed a tournament leading 35 successful dribbles as Spain defeated Portugal, France and Argentina on their way to becoming world champions. Lewandowski believes Yamal's best version was seen two seasons ago at Barcelona rather than during this World Cup. He pointed out that returning from a long injury without proper training made it difficult for the teenager to immediately reach top form. Even so, he praised Yamal's quality and highlighted the strong understanding between the winger and the Spanish squad throughout the tournament.
The Polish striker also admitted supporting Spain in the final because of his close relationship with several Barcelona teammates. While he respects Lionel Messi, he felt Spain's young squad deserved success. With the tournament over, Yamal will now aim to regain full fitness before Barcelona's new season, while Lewandowski begins his MLS journey with Chicago Fire.