Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Mach Prediction
TOT
70%
Chance of Winning
WHU
30%
England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Out of 23 matches played Tottenham Hotspur have won 12, Drew 3 and lost 8 times. They are currently in the 5th position in the table with 39 points on board. In their last five matches, Tottenham has won two and lost three. They won and lost to the EPL table toppers in a gap of 15 days. Meanwhile West Ham United is in the 16th spot in the table with 20 points scored in 22 matches. In those 22 matches, West Ham won 5, drew 5, and lost 12 times. In the last five matches, they have 3 draws and a win and loss both.
Tottenham Hotspur has been in an up-and-down situation for quite a long time. The main reason could be three managerial changes in one year. After Jose Mourinho, the managerial baton was handed over to the interim manager Ryan Mason who did not live up to expectations and the same was the situation with his successor Nuno Espirito Santo. Later on, the command was handed over to the Serie A winner by Inter Milan Manager Antonio Conte. Another reason could be that Tottenham’s key players being linked to other clubs, like Harry Kane being linked to Manchester United and Hueng Min Son linked to Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid. However all thanks to the Manager Antonio Conte who kept the team intact and motivated because Tottenham is at a respectable spot on the table.
West Ham United however is seen struggling this season. They concluded the previous season at 7th spot. With world-class players like Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, Declan Rice and Michael Antonio they deserve to be at a very high position in the table. They had the club’s worst start to the season since 2016-17. The main reason for this downfall with such a quality player and a high-class manager may be that David Moyes was not backed up in any of the past transfer windows.
Facts
- Tottenham Hotspur- As per the recent matches played, Tottenham has won only two out of their 5 games. They lost the rest three games to Leicester City, Arsenal and Manchester City. Which calculates their win percentage as 40%.
- West Ham United- In the last five match days West Ham has bagged one win, three draws and one loss which calculates to 6 important points for them. However, their win percentage in the last five games is 20% only.
Statistics for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur-
In the 23 matches, Tottenham has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 42 goals in those 23 matches with an average of 1.8 goals scored per match. They have conceded 35 goals in 23 matches which is not an impressive record. Their goals conceded average is 1.5 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of positive 7 goals in the league as of now. They need to push a bit more to finish in the top 3.
West Ham United-
In the 22 matches, West Ham United has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored 19 goals in those 22 matches with an average of 0.86 goals scored per match. They have conceded 27 goals which is a despicable record. Their goals conceded average is 1.22 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 8 goals in the league as of now. David Moyes needs to make the best use of the quality players he has in the squad to end up at a respectable position in the English Premier League at the end of season 2022-23
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Tottenham Hotspur
We would like to rule this match in the favour of Tottenham Hotspur as they will be looking forward to redeeming themselves after a despicable loss and there will not be a better opportunity for Antonio Conte’s men than this. However, the Hammers will give neck-to-neck competition to Tottenham Hotspur. The odds are in favour of Tottenham by 1.85 and West Ham United has 4.40 odds. 3.75 is the odds for a draw between these two teams.Bet now!