This Sunday, 19th of February at 3.30 am IST will be a delight for football fans, as the two significant teams of the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will face each other. The match will be played on the home ground of Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham will try to bounce back after their 4-1 loss against Leicester City FC meanwhile West Ham United will try to get to a respectable position in the English Premier League Table.

Out of 23 matches played Tottenham Hotspur have won 12, Drew 3 and lost 8 times. They are currently in the 5th position in the table with 39 points on board. In their last five matches, Tottenham has won two and lost three. They won and lost to the EPL table toppers in a gap of 15 days. Meanwhile West Ham United is in the 16th spot in the table with 20 points scored in 22 matches. In those 22 matches, West Ham won 5, drew 5, and lost 12 times. In the last five matches, they have 3 draws and a win and loss both.

Tottenham Hotspur has been in an up-and-down situation for quite a long time. The main reason could be three managerial changes in one year. After Jose Mourinho, the managerial baton was handed over to the interim manager Ryan Mason who did not live up to expectations and the same was the situation with his successor Nuno Espirito Santo. Later on, the command was handed over to the Serie A winner by Inter Milan Manager Antonio Conte. Another reason could be that Tottenham’s key players being linked to other clubs, like Harry Kane being linked to Manchester United and Hueng Min Son linked to Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid. However all thanks to the Manager Antonio Conte who kept the team intact and motivated because Tottenham is at a respectable spot on the table.

West Ham United however is seen struggling this season. They concluded the previous season at 7th spot. With world-class players like Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, Declan Rice and Michael Antonio they deserve to be at a very high position in the table. They had the club’s worst start to the season since 2016-17. The main reason for this downfall with such a quality player and a high-class manager may be that David Moyes was not backed up in any of the past transfer windows.