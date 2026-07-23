Manchester United Reignite Interest in Real Madrid Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni

Although his current Real Madrid contract runs until 2028 and fresh terms have reportedly been agreed, no official announcement has been made, leaving the door slightly open for a transfer. Journalists Samuel Luckhurst and Andy Mitten both believe the situation remains worth monitoring. Mitten revealed that sources in Madrid indicated the midfielder could still be sold despite signing improved terms. The 26 year old is reportedly valued at around £70 million, making him a cheaper option than other midfield targets such as Alex Scott, whose valuation exceeds £80 million.