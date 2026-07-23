Manchester United Reignite Interest in Real Madrid Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni
Manchester United have revived their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni despite reports of a new contract agreement. The 26 year old remains a priority as INEOS continue strengthening midfield after signing Andrey Santos for £50 million and Youri Tielemans for £35 million.
Reports suggest Madrid could still consider a £70 million sale, keeping United hopeful of completing the transfer.
For the first time in this summer's transfer window, Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni despite widespread claims that the French international has already agreed a new contract with the Spanish giants. Strengthening central midfield remains one of INEOS' key priorities, with United already signing Andrey Santos for £50 million from Chelsea and triggering Youri Tielemans' £35 million release clause from Aston Villa.
A planned £38 million move for Atalanta's Ederson collapsed after the Brazilian failed his medical. United have also added goalkeeper Karl Darlow and young winger Tynan Thompson, but the club still wants another defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro in the long term. Reports suggest United have made enquiries about Tchouameni, who fits the club's preferred age profile and is viewed as an ideal holding midfielder.
Although his current Real Madrid contract runs until 2028 and fresh terms have reportedly been agreed, no official announcement has been made, leaving the door slightly open for a transfer. Journalists Samuel Luckhurst and Andy Mitten both believe the situation remains worth monitoring. Mitten revealed that sources in Madrid indicated the midfielder could still be sold despite signing improved terms. The 26 year old is reportedly valued at around £70 million, making him a cheaper option than other midfield targets such as Alex Scott, whose valuation exceeds £80 million.