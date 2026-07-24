Real Madrid Reveal Bold Green Away Kit for New Season.

The fan version is priced at €100, while the player edition costs €150, rising to €190 with official customization and competition patches. With the launch of their new away kit for the upcoming season, Real Madrid have introduced a bold new look that marks a clear departure from the club's traditional colours. Designed by Adidas, the jersey features green as the dominant colour with the iconic three white stripes on the shoulders. The release follows the unveiling of the home kit, which retained the club's classic white base with subtle pink and green accents.