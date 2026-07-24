Real Madrid Reveal Bold Green Away Kit for New Season
Real Madrid have unveiled their new away kit for the upcoming season, featuring a striking green design with Adidas' signature white shoulder stripes. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. and Athenea del Castillo fronted the launch campaign.
The fan version is priced at €100, while the player edition costs €150, rising to €190 with official customization and competition patches. With the launch of their new away kit for the upcoming season, Real Madrid have introduced a bold new look that marks a clear departure from the club's traditional colours. Designed by Adidas, the jersey features green as the dominant colour with the iconic three white stripes on the shoulders. The release follows the unveiling of the home kit, which retained the club's classic white base with subtle pink and green accents.
The club showcased the new strip across its official platforms with leading stars Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. and Athenea del Castillo fronting the campaign. By including players from both the men's and women's teams, Real Madrid highlighted a unified identity while strengthening the global appeal of the launch. The new kit has already attracted attention from supporters, with many welcoming the fresh design despite green being an uncommon choice in the club's history.
Beyond its appearance, the launch also reflects the club's commercial ambitions. The standard fan version is priced at around €100, while the player edition costs €150. Adding official name printing and competition patches can increase the price to approximately €190. Through this seasonal refresh, Real Madrid and Adidas aim to strengthen the club's worldwide brand, boost merchandise sales, and connect with a wider audience of football fans and collectors.