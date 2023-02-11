West Ham vs Chelsea Prediction for the Match
WHU
30%
Chance of Winning
CHE
70%
England
London Stadium
Following a 1-1 draw in the last match against Newcastle, West Ham sits just a point clear of the relegation zone. The Hammers should be on their toes considering the contests they have shortly. Contradicting a weak start at the early stages of the campaign, David Moyes will be optimistic with the latest signing of star striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa. Paqueta, the Hammers' summer signing, scored the equalizer in the 32nd minute against Newcastle.
Disappointed with the 9th position, Chelsea will be looking to end their run of poor performances, having won only 2 games from the past 12 encounters, the last 2 being back-to-back goalless draws against Liverpool, followed by Fulham. Chelsea now has the backing of a remarkable winter transfer season, having signed eight players in January 2023, including World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for a hefty fee of $124 million and, of course, the highly anticipated Joao Felix, who is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid. Enzo, the 22-year-old, made his mark in his debut for the Blues with five successful tackles and a pass accuracy of 85%.
The injury scare for Chelsea boss Graham Potter now seems to be over, with Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, and Loftus-Cheek expected to be fit for their upcoming Derby against West Ham.
Chelsea has been the major beneficiary of this head-to-head encounter, having won 13 matches out of 24, sparing seven victories for the Hammers and four draws. In the first leg of this tie of the season, Chelsea came out as winners with a sleek margin of 2-1, after West Ham scored the first goal of the match.
Facts
- West Ham: As per the latest results and statistics, West Ham has been on the 17th rank when it comes to possession held, with an average possession stat of 44.2%. The short-term conversion rate for the Hammers has been as low as 4.6% and approximately 3.8 shots on target per match. On a disciplinary note, West Ham has committed 10 fouls per game, having conceded a total of 27 yellow cards but no red cards in the league.
- Chelsea: As per the latest results and statistics, Chelsea is the 3rd-ranked club in terms of possession held by teams in the league, with an average possession of 58.7%. Chelsea has a shot conversion rate of around 6.7% with approximately 4.0 shots on target per match. When it comes to discipline, Chelsea has committed 10.8 fouls per game, conceding a total of 41 yellow cards and 3 red cards.
Statistics for West Ham and Chelsea
West Ham
West Ham has scored at a rate of 0.86 goals per match. Supplementing this, their Points Per Game stats have been equally poor with 0.90 PPG and have conceded 26 goals throughout the league. West Ham has been able to keep only 4 Clean sheets from the last 21 games they have been a part of. Results say that the Hammers have conceded a goal every 73 minutes.
Chelsea
Chelsea has scored at a rate of 1.05 goals per match, with average points per game stat of 1.05. The Blues have conceded 21 goals in this Premier League campaign and have been able to keep eight clean sheets in their last 21 appearances. They have been conceding a goal every game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Chelsea
It is no mystery that Chelsea's primary issue this season has been an inability to score frequently enough. The Blues have now failed to score in precisely half of their previous 12 Premier League games after drawing a blank in a 0-0 draw against Fulham in their most recent outing. Chelsea has conceded fewer goals than only seven other teams in the division. One of them is West Ham. As of right now, the Hammers have scored 18 goals. We are expecting a close encounter considering the goal stats of both teams. However, Chelsea must clinch a close victory with a scoreline of 2-1.Bet Now!