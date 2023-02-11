On this Saturday (11th February 2023), West Ham is set to welcome Chelsea for the Premier League clash at the London Stadium, the home of West Ham.

Following a 1-1 draw in the last match against Newcastle, West Ham sits just a point clear of the relegation zone. The Hammers should be on their toes considering the contests they have shortly. Contradicting a weak start at the early stages of the campaign, David Moyes will be optimistic with the latest signing of star striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa. Paqueta, the Hammers' summer signing, scored the equalizer in the 32nd minute against Newcastle.

Disappointed with the 9th position, Chelsea will be looking to end their run of poor performances, having won only 2 games from the past 12 encounters, the last 2 being back-to-back goalless draws against Liverpool, followed by Fulham. Chelsea now has the backing of a remarkable winter transfer season, having signed eight players in January 2023, including World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for a hefty fee of $124 million and, of course, the highly anticipated Joao Felix, who is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid. Enzo, the 22-year-old, made his mark in his debut for the Blues with five successful tackles and a pass accuracy of 85%.

The injury scare for Chelsea boss Graham Potter now seems to be over, with Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, and Loftus-Cheek expected to be fit for their upcoming Derby against West Ham.

Chelsea has been the major beneficiary of this head-to-head encounter, having won 13 matches out of 24, sparing seven victories for the Hammers and four draws. In the first leg of this tie of the season, Chelsea came out as winners with a sleek margin of 2-1, after West Ham scored the first goal of the match.