Austria vs France Match Prediction AUSTR 32 % Chance of Winning FRAN 68 % Bet Now! Austria will be kicking off its Euros campaign against the juggernauts in France at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Dusseldorf. A win for both teams will be key here, as Group E is this Euros edition’s group of death. This group also has the likes of the Netherlands and Poland, which are two fierce competitors. Austria went into this game on the back of a stunning qualifying campaign in which they lost just one out of their 10 games. That one loss was also a close one against Belgium. Their preparation for the Euros in terms of their friendlies has also been decent. In the first game, they came face-to-face against Serbia in a rather tight game. Austria started the game off in a fantastic manner, as they scored 10 minutes into the game through a stunning finish by Patrick Wimmer. 3 minutes later, Baumgartner added to Austria’s tally. Pavlovic did pull one back for Serbia, but the Austrian defence held on to win. The second game was also a good performance by Austria. Baumgartner once again scored within 5 minutes of the start. Switzerland did get a quick equaliser, and most of the game kept Austria at bay, with the game ending 1-1 on the night. France had a flawless European qualifying campaign, winning nine and drawing one of their 10 games. Their friendliness in preparation for this game was also not that bad. They got the job easily done over Luxembourg, winning 3-0 with goals from Clauss, Kolo Muani, and Mbappe. However, in their second game, they could not break the resilience of the Canadian defence, as they were restricted to a 0-0 draw at Bordeaux.

Austria vs France: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head meetings, France has done very well. In the last five games played between these two teams, France has won three; one game ended in a dead rubber, with Austria being the winner on just one occasion.

This edition of the Euros has until now seen all of the favourites triumph quite easily. However, we believe that Austria will give France a bang for their buck in this game. As per how they have played over the last one and a half years, Austria is a team that plays on the front foot and is generally not fazed by their opposition.

France, on the other hand, once again goes in as the favourite to win here. Their performances in the last major tournaments have been really good. Their last Euro performance was not the best, as they were knocked out by Switzerland. They lost the 2016 final to Portugal. France will surely want to make things right and add a European trophy to their cabinet, and this could well be the year that makes Deschamps a Grand Slam champion. Based on everything, we do believe that France has a slightly better chance of winning this game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Austria vs France Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, France goes into this game as a major odds favourite to beat Austria on Tuesday. The bookies have backed France due to them being one of the favourites to go all the way and win the tournament. On paper, France has one of the best teams in the Euros. The Les Blues also have a tradition of going deep into competitions, and that does indeed happen because they start their group stage games very well. Austria, on the other hand, is a very well-drilled country. Their performances over the last two years have been on a constant rise. We believe they are the dark horses to watch out for.

Austria in 2024 will have had some very good performances under their German manager, Ralf Rangnick. This young team is a very well-drilled unit, and that has shown in their performances, as they have lost just one game this year. They have 7 wins and 2 draws out of the 10 games they have played. When it comes to their overall scoring record this year, the Austrians are highly expansive. They have scored 2.20 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.54. One cannot overlook the fact that the Austrians legitimately have some good numbers to back them up.

Since the start of 2024, France, as per their standards, has had some shaky performances in the buildup to this edition of the Euros. They have won just six of their 10 games this year, drawing two and losing two. They have a 60% win record in comparison to Austria, who surprisingly have a better record with 70%. The French attack averages 3.10 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 2.22. France’s attacking numbers continue to be extremely high, and that is another reason why they have the bookies’ backing.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to have quite a few goals. In terms of possession, this will be a difficult one to call as both teams love to play with the ball. Austria averages 55% and France averages 57% when it comes to possession stats. We expect France to have a slight advantage in this one, especially if they score first. Austria might then retreat and play more on the counter.

In this game, both Austria and France scored. France and Austria both have an identical clean sheet record of 40%. Their defences do have a tendency to leak goals. However, in terms of scoring, Austria has scored in every game in 2024, whereas France has scored in 80% of their games this calendar year. Like the other games in the Euros, we expect this game to be high-scoring. Our prediction is that both teams will score a combined tally of 3.5 or more goals here. We also expect France to score two or more goals in this game.

France, in their games, has a high scoring record, and that stems from the fact that they do take a lot of shots on goal. The Les Blues average 15.3 shots per game. We can see them continuing on that path, especially with the likes of Mbappe and Co. Our prediction is for France to have 15 or more shots on Austria’s goal.

When it comes to scoring for France, we have to back Kylian Mbappe to get his first Euro goal ever on Tuesday. Mbappe, surprisingly, has never scored a goal on the European stage. In the last edition, he registered 14 shots in the tournament but could not find the back of the net. In World Cups, he has 10 goals to his name. Mbappe is coming out of the domestic season with a good scoring run and is high on morale after completing his move to Real Madrid. We back the French attacker to score.

Austria has a lot of candidates to back when it comes to scoring. In terms of recent form, Baumgartner has been smashing in goals for Ralf Rangnick and his team. The attacking midfielder is sometimes deployed as almost a second striker. His finishing abilities are really good, which could make him a danger for the French backline.

Final Prediction:France to beat Austria

Austria Player List

Goalkeepers:Patrick Pentz, Heinz Lindner, Niklas Hedl.

Defenders:Stefan Posch, Max Wober, Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Danso, Phillipp Mwene, Flavius Daniliuc, Gernot Trauner, Leopold Querfeld.

Midfielders:Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Florian Kain, Nicolas Seiwald, Romano Schmid, Alexander Prass, Matthias Seidl

Forwards:Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Andreas Weimann, Patrick Wimmer, Marco Grull, Maximilian Entrup.

Austria Playing XI

Player Role Patrick Pentz Goalkeeper Stefan Posch Defender Kevin Danso Defender Phillipp Mwene Defender Nicolas Seiwald Midfielder Florian Grillitsch Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner Midfielder Konrad Laimer Midfielder Marko Arnautovic Attacker Romano Schmid Attacker

Austria Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

France Player List

Goalkeepers:Alphonse Areola, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba

Defenders:Jonathan Clauss, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery, Youssouf Fofana

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Olivier Giroud

France Playing XI

Player ole Mike Maignan Goalkeeper Jules Kounde Defender Dayot Upamecano Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Theo Hernandez Defender N’Golo Kante Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Midfielder Antoine Griezmann Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker Marcus Thuram Attacker

France Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, L, D

Austria vs France Head-To-Head

Matches Played:25

Austria wins:9

France wins:13

Matches are drawn:3

Austria vs France Betting Odds

Austria to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.95.

France to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.56.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.