Belgium vs Romania Match Prediction BLG 95 % Chance of Winning RMN 5 % Bet Now! Belgium and Romania will face off against each other in the second round of matches in Group E at Koln on Sunday. Belgium are in desperate need of a win after being humbled in their first game last week. Romania, on the other hand, is on cloud 9, as they ended up beating Ukraine in their first game. Not many gave Romania a chance to get out of their group; however, they are now in with a brilliant chance of making it to the knockout stage. A huge mistake from Doku in the buildup saw Slovakia capitalize, with Schranz scoring as early as the 7th minute. The creativity of De Bruyne and Trossard did not come through, as Belgium failed to create many. In the second half, they were better and did find the back of the net on two occasions, both through Lukaku, but they were ruled out by VAR. One because Lukaku was offside in the buildup, and the other because Openda handled the ball before Lukaku scored. Belgium could not break the resolve of the Slovaks, and when they did, it wouldn’t count. Romania proved in their first game that dominating possession means nothing, and it is the chances you take that end up winning games. Romania also had Ukrainian keeper Lunin to thank, as he made a blunder, allowing Stanciu to score first. Razwan Marin doubled their lead just after halftime, giving Ukraine a big blow early. 4 minutes later, they killed off the game as Denis Dragus scored Romania’s third of the night, giving us our second upset in the group.

Belgium vs Romania: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, no team has outright dominated the other. In the total of 12 fixtures played between these two teams in all competitions, Belgium has won five times, and two games have ended in a draw, with Romania winning five. Romania did end up beating Belgium the last time these two teams played. Alexandru Maxim and Gabriel Tortje scored for România, turning the game around, as Benteke opened the scoring for Belgium.

Romania go into this game knowing that they just need a point from two games to qualify for the knockouts. Hence, it remains to be seen if they can produce a defensive display to keep Belgium out. Their defensive stats are good, and they are a team capable of locking down. Belgium against Slovakia did end up getting frustrated as they failed to break them down.

The Belgian attack will need to be clinical on Sunday, or they will face elimination. The big players in the mould of Trossard, De Bruyne, and Lukaku need to step up and play a big role in beating Romania. This is surely not going to be an easy tie, considering the beliefs Romania has. We still believe that Belgium has a better chance of winning, but not by a large margin.

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Belgium vs Romania: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Belgium goes into this game as big odds-on favourites to beat Romania on Sunday. Belgium started off this edition of the Euros in the most disastrous way possible, as they were beaten by Slovakia. Romania had a shock of their own as they ended up beating a good Ukrainian side. On another day, the gap between these two would have been bigger in terms of odds. Belgium are still overwhelming favourites to win this game due to their better players.

It was not supposed to be Belgium’s day against Slovakia, as they registered an expected goal ratio of 1.7 and scored none on the day, which shows how unlucky they were. Slovakia, on the other hand, had an xG of 0.57, and they scored a goal and won the game. Belgium has the quality to attack. In this calendar year, they average 2.2 goals per game, and hence, we believe they will indeed get their shooting boots back for this game.

Romania, on the other hand, were deserved winners against Ukraine in their first game. They were well drilled in defence and took their chances well, although some of their goals were stunners, hence their expected goal tally being low. Romania had an xG of 1.2 in the game and scored 3 goals, showing that they are capable of getting goals in the toughest of scenarios. Romania will not be the highest-scoring team in 2024, as they average only 1.5 goals per game.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will have goals. Belgium especially needs to get their campaign started so we can see them going extra attacking in this game. That could also leave them vulnerable at the back, as their defence is quite poor.

In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of three or more goals. We also expect both Belgium and Romania to score in this game. Belgium have a good attack, but their defence does look weak at times. They do make the odd mistake in terms of concentration which leaves them stranded at times. In 2024, they conceded 0.6 goals, but their performance in the first game doesn’t assure us of a clean sheet here.

We expect Belgium to win this game by a goal margin. We do not see them outright dominating Romania in this game. We back Romania to make things difficult for them in this tie. Romania has also been really good defensively in 2024, conceding just 0.5 goals. They are defensively better than Belgium in terms of stats.

In terms of scoring for Belgium, we continue to back Romelu Lukaku to make his mark in this game. He had a horrid night against Slovakia, where he had two goals ruled out for offside and handball. It was an unlucky day, as those mistakes were such fine margins that on another day would have taken Belgium convincingly to a victory. Lukaku still has a very good record of scoring in the Euros, especially in the group stage. The striker has scored a total of 11 goals in the Euros. Nine of those 11 goals have come in the group stage. We back Lukaku to overcome the horrors of the last game and go into this one as the favourite to score.

Final prediction:Belgium will beat Romania.

Belgium Player List

Goalkeepers:Matz Sels, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Maxim De Cuyper

Midfielders:Aster Vranckx, Youri Tielemans, Orel Mangala, Kevin De Bruyne, Arthur Vermeeren, Amadou Onana

Forwards:Romelu Lukaku, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard, Johan Bakayoko, Dodi Lukebakio, Yannick Carrasco

Serbia Playing XI

Player Role Koen Casteels Goalkeeper Wout Faes Defender Axel Witsel Defender Thomas Meunier, Defender Timothy Castagne Defender Orel Mangala Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Jeremy Doku Attacker Romelu Lukaku Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker

Belgium Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, D

Romania Player List

Goalkeepers:Florin Nița, Horatiu Moldovan, Ștefan Tarnovanu

Defenders:Nicușor Bancu, Andrei Burca, Ionuț Nedelcearu, Adrian Rus, Andrei Ratiu, Radu Dragusin, Vasile Mogoș, Bogdan Racovitan

Midfielders:Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Alexandru Cicaldau, Ianis Hagi, Dennis Man, Valentin Mihaila, Marius Marin, Darius Olaru, Deian Sorescu, Florinel Coman, Adrian Sut

Forwards:George Puscas, Denis Alibec, Denis Dragus, Daniel Birligea

Romania Playing XI

Player Role Horatiu Moldovan Goalkeeper Darius Olaru Defender Vasile Mogoș Defender Bogdan Racovitan Defender Radu Dragusin Defender Adrian Sut Midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau Midfielder Ianis Hagi Midfielder Florinel Coman Attacker Deian Sorescu Attacker George Puscas Attacker

Romania Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, D

Belgium vs Romania Head-To-Head

Matches Played:9

Belgium wins:5

Romania wins:5

Matches are drawn:2

Belgium vs Romania Betting Odds

Belgium to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.47.

Romania to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.08.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.68.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.