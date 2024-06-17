Belgium vs Slovakia Match Prediction BLG 79 % Chance of Winning SLVK 21 % Bet Now! Belgium are all set to face off against Slovakia at the Deutch Bank Arena in Frankfurt in Group E of the Euros. Belgium are one of the teams that are tipped to go deep in the competition and are also favourites to top this group, which also includes Ukraine and Romania. Belgium had a fantastic qualifying campaign for the Euros. They were unbeaten throughout the 10 games, winning a total of 8 games. Their notable wins came away to Sweden and Austria. In the buildup to this game, Belgium played two games in preparation for the Euros. In the first game, they squared off against Montenegro. Kevin De Bruyne scored a wonderful goal just before halftime to put his team in the lead. Belgium totally outplayed their opponents, registering 20 shots on goal with 10 on target; however, Montenegro were resilient. Trossard finally converted from a penalty to get Belgium’s second of the game. Their performance in the second game against Luxembourg was more dominating. Belgium restricted Luxembourg to just one shot in the entire game. They had a total of 27 shots, with nine on target. Lukaku netted a brace, including one from the spot, with Trossard scoring in successive games as they resisted a 3-0 win on the night. Slovakia, in their qualifiers, comfortably finished second in the group. They only lost two games in 10, with both losses coming against Portugal. Slovakia, in their buildup to this competition, has two big victories to show, as they beat Wales and San Marino quite comfortably. Both of those games ended in 4-0 wins for the Slovaks. All eight goals were scored by different goal scorers.

Belgium vs Slovakia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to head-to-head meetings, these two teams have not faced each other many times. Slovakia have yet to beat Belgium in the 3 games they have played, with Belgium winning most recently in 2012 in a friendly. Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens were the goal scorers on the day. Richard Lasik scored the solitary goal for Slovakia in Bruges.

Belgium are another team that has never been able to perform to the ability they have had in their squad. The Red Devils have done well in the group stages but do tend to struggle in the knockouts. They will want to build good momentum, and beating teams like Slovakia will aid in that. Belgium does have its issues when it comes to its defence. It isn’t the strongest of backlines, and there is a place a place where Slovakia could take advantage of the issue.

Slovakia, meanwhile, has to defend set pieces well. They have conceded the most goals from set pieces in the qualifiers. They conceded 13 goals in total, with 7 coming from dead-ball situations. Belgium, with the likes of Wout Faes and Lukaku, could be a handful there.

All in all, Belgium has everything that they need to beat Slovakia. Their performances in the build-up to this warrant them having a better chance of winning this game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

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Belgium vs Slovakia: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Belgium goes into this game as easy odds favourites to beat Slovakia on Monday. The oddsmakers have backed Belgium due to their squad on paper and the qualifying campaign they had in the build-up to this tournament. Belgium has some world-class players on the roster, and on the flip side, Slovakia has had some good results off late. Past results for Slovakia in big tournaments have made them underdogs going into this game against a team that will be favourites to win the group.

Belgium in 2024 has had some absolutely brilliant performances in preparation for this tournament. This young Belgian team has not lost even a single game of the one they have played in this calendar year. They have 7 wins and 3 draws out of those 10 games. When it comes to their overall scoring record this year, the Red Devils have scored 2.30 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.95. Belgium went into this game as favourites to not only win this game handsomely but also put themselves in a good position to top the group.

Since the start of 2024, Slovakia has had more of a mixed bag of a run-in buildup to this edition of the Euros. They have won six of their 10 games this year, drawing one and losing three. They have a 60% win record in comparison to Belgium, who have a 70% record. The Slovakian attack averages 2.10 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.46. This shows that the Slovakian attack is very clinical in front of the goal. They do not create many chances, but they do score the unlikeliest of ones.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We do not expect this game to have quite a few goals. Belgium will surely have more of the ball in this game, with Slovakia being a team that loves to set up their shop in the defensive half. Our prediction is for Belgium to have 55% or more possession in this game. In this game, we do back both Belgium and Slovakia to score. Belgium have a 70% clean sheet record and Serbia have a 40% record, so their defences are not the worst. However, in terms of scoring, Belgium has a 100% record of finding the back of the net in 2024, and Slovakia has an 80% rate. We believe Belgium will score two or more goals in this game.

When it comes to scoring first, Belgium will have a hands-down better record than Slovakia in 2024. The Belgians have broken the deadlock in eight of their 10 games. Slovakia, meanwhile, has opened the scoring in just four of their 10 games. We easily beat Belgium to score the first goal. Belgium scored the joint most goals in the period between the 11th and 20th minutes. We back them to score the opener in this spell against Slovakia, as the latter have conceded 30% of their goals in this spell.

When it comes to scoring for Belgium, we back Romelu Lukaku to have a fantastic group stage in this year's Euros. Lukaku is also a shout to be one of the top scorers in this competition. Lukaku has scored 11 goals in his last 22 games played in the World Cups and the Euros. In this spell, he is their top scorer by quite a mile. Even in the qualifiers leading up to this, he did very well, bagging 14 goals in eight games.

A player to watch out for in Slovakia will be David Hancko. The defender has had a really good output for his team in the qualifying rounds. He scored two goals and assisted three. He had the most goal involvement in comparison to any other Slovak player. Hancko also created the most chances in qualifiers for Slovakia with 17.

Final Prediction:Belgium to beat Slovakia

Belgium Player List

Goalkeepers:Matz Sels, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Maxim De Cuyper

Midfielders:Aster Vranckx, Youri Tielemans, Orel Mangala, Kevin De Bruyne, Arthur Vermeeren, Amadou Onana

Forwards:Romelu Lukaku, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard, Johan Bakayoko, Dodi Lukebakio, Yannick Carrasco

Serbia Playing XI

Player Role Koen Casteels Goalkeeper Wout Faes Defender Axel Witsel Defender Thomas Meunier, Defender Timothy Castagne Defender Orel Mangala Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Jeremy Doku Attacker Romelu Lukaku Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker

Belgium Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W

Slovakia Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Marek Rodak, Henrich Ravas

Defenders:Peter Pekarik, Milan Skriniar, Norbert Gyomber, David Hancko, Denis Vavro, Vernon De Marco, Adam Obert, Matus Kmet, Sebastian Kosa

Midfielders:Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda, Patrik Hrosovsky, Stanislav Lobotka, Matus Bero, Laszlo Benes

Forwards:Robert Bozenik, Lukas Haraslin, Tomas Suslov, Ivan Schranz, David Strelec, David Duris, Lubomir Tupta, Leo Sauer

Slovakia Playing XI

Player ole Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Peter Pekarik Defender Milan Skriniar Defender Denis Vavro Defender David Hancko Defender Juraj Kucka Midfielder Ondrej Duda Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka Midfielder Lukas Haraslin Attacker Robert Bozenik Attacker Ivan Schranz Attacker

Slovakia Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, W

Belgium vs Slovakia Head-To-Head

Matches Played:3

Belgium wins:1

Slovakia wins:0

Matches are drawn:2

Belgium vs Slovakia Betting Odds

Belgium to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.49.

Slovakia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.