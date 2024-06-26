CZC (Czech Republic) vs TURK (Turkey) Match Prediction CZC 48 % Chance of Winning TURK 52 % Bet Now! The Czech Republic will take on Turkey in the final round of games in Group F at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. This group does have its first position locked with Portugal, almost sure of getting that. If Turkey wants to finish at the top, then they will have to win big and hope that Portugal loses to Georgia. For the Czech Republic, they just have one way out, which is that they have to beat Turkey to qualify. That would put them in second place, giving them automatic qualification. A draw will not be enough for Czechia, as 2 points will not get them a spot in the knockouts through the 3rd place group. A draw or a win for Turkey will seal their spot; however, even a marginal loss could see them qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. Turkey has a decent goal difference plus 3 points on the board, which would surely put them in a good spot. Czechia, in their last game, failed to convert chance after chance as Mamardashvili made one save after the other. A lapse in concentration saw Georgia take the lead. However, their main player, Patrick Schick, stepped up to level from close range. The game ended 1-1 on the night. Turkey made Diogo Costa’s goal work much less. Their defence, on the other hand, was done by the might of the Selecao das Qunihas. Turkey looked very vulnerable on the counter, as goals from Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes and a horror show at the back between Bayindir and Akaydin saw them lose 3-0 on the day.

Czech Republic vs Turkey Chance of Winning

When it comes to head-to-head meetings, it is Turkey that has had the best performances recently. In the last four games played between these two teams, Turkey has won three games; no games have ended in a draw, with Czechia winning just once.

Turkey will need to shrug off Portugal’s defeat and focus on this game in order to finish second in the group. Turkey, in their last game, showed a lot of weaknesses that Czechia may have surely noticed. They do have defensive issues. Those problems were evident even in the first game against Georgia. Turkey will have to bank on their attack.

Czechia just needs to finish off their chances. They are creating enough, but they need the likes of Patrick Schick to step up and score. Defensively, they have shown that they have the odd blunder in them, but when defending a lead, they can be quite solid. Based on everything, we predict Turkey to have a better chance of winning due to their better attackers.

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Czech Republic vs Turkey Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Turkey goes into this game as a minor odds favourite to beat the Czech Republic on Wednesday. The bookies have backed Turkey as they have had a slightly better group stage than Czechia sitting above them at the table. Turkey's Euros are a team that plays on the front foot. They are a team that really looks good, especially in their attack. However, the Czech Republic, on the other hand, is not very far behind in terms of performance. They should have beat Georgia on the day, and that shows how much the oddsmakers have respected that fact, as the difference between the two sides is minuscule.

Turkey, in the game against Portugal, was easily the second-best team. They could not replicate the performances of their first game, as they were constantly pinned back by the Portuguese attack. They could not score a single goal in that game, and they did not even create that much. Their expected goal ratio was 0.79, which is on par with what they did in the game. Turkey generally scores less when it comes to their games, averaging 1.4 goals per game in 2024. They need to find the attacking form that they had against Georgia.

Since the start of 2024, Czechia has gone into this tournament on the back of some good form. They, however, were not able to replicate it in games, and the major reason for that was their attacking play. Czechia has not been able to score enough goals in this competition. Against Georgia, they should have easily won, but they failed to put the ball into the back of the net. Their expected goal ratio in that game was 3.16, and they ended up scoring only 1 goal, showing how bad their attackers were.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. Like most of the games in the Euros, we expect this one to have goals as well.

In this game, we back both Turkey and the Czech Republic to score. Czechia has a 20% clean sheet record in comparison to Turkey’s 30%. Both defences have not been up to the mark in this edition of the Euros. In terms of scoring, both have a good case. Turkey has scored in 70% of their games in 2024, including one in the Euros. Czechia has scored in both of their Euro games, with a 90% scoring record in 2024. Our prediction is that both teams will score a combined tally of three or more goals here. We expect the Czech Republic to score two or more goals in this game.

Czechia is an attack that likes to take a lot of shots on goal. The Czechs average 15.4 shots per game. The likes of Schick love to test the goalkeeper; hence, we also back the Leverkusen striker to have two or more shots on target in this game.

When it comes to scoring for the Czech Republic We back Patrick Schick to be the favourite to score. The striker, including his last goal against Georgia, has scored a total of 6 goals in the Euros. That is the most a player in Czech Republic colours has scored in the Euros. Schick was last year’s top scorer and last game’s goal will give him the boost to find the back of the net in this game as well.

Turkey is a team that does not love scoring goals in the first half of games. The Turkish attack has scored a total of 17 goals in the Euros, out of which only 4 have come in the first half. 76.5% of their goals come in the second half. We predict that Turkey will not score in the first half. We want the Czech Republic to keep a clean sheet in the first half of this game.

Final Prediction:Turkey to beat the Czech Republic

Czech Republic Player List

Goalkeepers:Jindrich Stanek, Matej Kovar, Vitezslav Jaros

Defenders:Ladislav Krejci, Martin Vitik, Robin Hranac, Tomas Vlcek, Vladimir Coufal, David Doudera, David Jurasek, Tomas Holes, David Zima

Midfielders:Tomas Soucek, Antonin Barak, Michal Sadilek, Lukas Provod, Pavel Sulc, Matej Jurasek, Vaclav Cerny, Lukas Cerv, Ondrej Lingr

Forwards:Patrik Schick, Adam Hlozek, Mojmir Chytil, Tomas Chory, Jan Kuchta

Czech Republic Playing XI

Player Role Jindrich Stanek Goalkeeper Tomas Holes Defender Robin Hranac Defender Ladislav Krejci Defender Vladimir Coufal Defender Lukas Provod Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Antonin Barak Midfielder Matej Jurasek Attacker Jan Kuchta Attacker Patrik Schick Attacker

Czech Republic Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, W

Turkey Player List

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok, Ugurcan Cakir, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Samet Akaydin, Ahmetcan Kaplan

Midfielders:Hakan Calhanoglu, Kaan Ayhan, Okay Yokuslu, Orkun Kokcu, Salih Ozcan, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler

Forwards:Cenk Tosun, Irfan Kahveci, Kerem Akturkoglu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Kenan Yildiz, Bertug Yildirim, Semih Kilicsoy, Yusuf Yazıcı

Turkey Playing XI

Player Role Mert Gunok Goalkeeper Kaan Ayhan Defender Merih Demiral Defender Ferdi Kadioglu Defender Abdulkerim Bardakci Defender Salih Ozcan Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu Midfielder Arda Guler Midfielder Kenan Yildiz Attacker Kerem Akturkoglu Attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz Attacker

Turkey Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, L

Czech Republic vs Turkey Head-To-Head

Matches Played:5

Czech Republic wins:5

Turkey wins:5

Matches are drawn:1

Czech Republic vs Turkey Betting Odds

Czech Republic to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.79.

Turkey to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.71.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.28.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.