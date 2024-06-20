Denmark vs England Match Prediction DENM 26 % Chance of Winning ENGL 74 % Bet Now! England and Denmark will square off in the second round of group C fixtures in the Euros at Frankfurt on Thursday. England, with their win against Serbia, are well placed to qualify for the next round, even if they get a draw in this game. The Three Lions will, however, want to win this game and cement their spot as group winners. Denmark, on the other hand, will want to get something from this game. A loss against England would require them to win their last game against Serbia to qualify for the knockouts. England's last game against Serbia started off well. Jude Bellingham did excellently to dive into a deflected cross to head in the opener. Since then, England has not created much as Serbia is compact in their defensive line. Serbia had chances to equalise through Jovic and Vlahovic, while England were lucky not to concede. Their best chance in the second half fell to Harry Kane, but his header came off the bar. The Three Lions eventually held onto their 1-0 lead. Denmark, like England, started their game on the perfect note as an interplay between Jonas Wind and Christian Eriksen saw the latter get onto the former’s deft pass to score the opener. Denmark’s dominant possession led to fewer chances, allowing Slovenia to stay in the game. Hojlund had a perfect chance to win when it came from a cross; however, Oblak charged on to make a brilliant close-range save. Denmark was eventually punished, as Janza’s strike took a deflection off Hjulmand to beat Schmeichel in goal. Two big points were dropped for the Danes.

Denmark vs England: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, England has had the last laugh over Denmark in recent games. In the last four games played between these two nations, England has won two games; one game ended in a draw, with Denmark winning on just one occasion. These two teams last met in the semi-finals of the last Euros, where England triumphed 2-1 in extra time thanks to a Harry Kane winner.

Denmark, in their last game, had a lot of the ball and did indeed create chances, but their inability to finish off the game cost them. The Danes also have to make significant improvements to their defence. In the second half, there were many instances where Slovenia was just slicing through them.

England, on the other hand, needs to bring more flair, dynamism, and creativity to the centre of the field. The Three Lions also need to do more in order to kill games off. Southgate’s men often go into a shell when they lead, which then tends to lead to them defending more rather than attacking.

Based on everything, England is best placed to get the job done over Denmark in this game. The recent differences between these two sides give England a better chance of winning on Thursday in Frankfurt.

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Denmark vs England: predictions and betting tips

According to the bookmakers, England go into this game as huge odds-on favourites to beat Denmark on Thursday. England went into this game on the back of a hard-earned victory against Serbia in their opener. Denmark, however, lost the plot as they failed to convert their chances, enabling Slovenia to come back into the game. England’s past record against Denmark has also swayed the bookies in their favour.

England in the last game against Serbia did not create many chances. Over the years, England has tended to find it hard to break stubborn oppositions down. Hence, they do not tend to score a lot of goals. In general, over the last 2 years, England has been reasonable in front of goal, averaging 2.1 goals per game. At major competitions, that tally is lower.

Denmark, on the other hand, and England also have just one goal to show in this tournament. They averaged 1.8 goals per game in their last 2 years of playing football, which is slightly lower than that of England.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We do not think this game will have many goals, but not many. We expect England to break through Denmark, as the latter does have some problems in defence. Our prediction is for England to also have more possession in this game, with Denmark sitting back like they did against Slovenia in the second half.

In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. We do expect both England and Denmark to score in this game. England was lucky not to concede against Serbia, and Slovenia could have scored more than one goal against Denmark.

Slovenia did manage to get quite a few shots on Denmark’s goal. We can see England doing better in that scenario. England had five shots in their first game, but Serbia were playing a very low block. Denmark will give England more space to shoot, so expect England to have over eight shots in this game. Likewise, we can even see Denmark making a few attempts on England’s goal. They mustered 16 shots on Slovenia’s goal; hence, we can see them trying shots from a distance. We predict Denmark to also have more than eight shots in this game.

Jude Bellingham is quickly becoming England’s talisman, as he has now started contributing to important goals as well. Bellingham has now become the youngest player to feature in two Euros, as he has done that before the age of 21. Bellingham, with his goal against Slovenia, became only the second English player, alongside Michael Owen, to score in two consecutive major tournaments before the age of 21. Bellingham’s goal threat has significantly improved since he played for Real Madrid as almost a striker this season. Hence, we back him to be the favourite to score in this game.

Christian Eriksen’s goal against Slovenia made him the second-oldest Danish player to score at the Euros. Eriksen is taking on some good spaces as he is playing a more advanced role in this Danish system. However, in this game, we see Jonas Wind and Rasmus Hojlund as more likely to score. We back Hojlund to score here, as Wind plays more of an anchoring role for Hojlund. The Manchester United striker’s direct running ability could be a problem for the English centre backs. He also came very close to scoring for Denmark, only to be denied by Oblak.

Final Prediction:England to beat Denmark

Denmark Player List

Goalkeepers:Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Mads Hermansen

Defenders:Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah, Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Victor Kristiansen

Midfielders:Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Forwards:Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonas Wind, Yusuf Poulsen.

Denmark Playing XI

Player Role Kasper Schmeichel Goalkeeper Andreas Christensen Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Jannik Vestergaard Defender Joakim Maehle Wingback Rasmus Nissen Kristensen Wingback Morten Hjulmand Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Jonas Wind Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker

Denmark Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, D

England Player List

Goalkeepers:Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders:Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders:Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards:Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

England Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Kyle Walker Defender John Stones Defender Marc Guehi Defender Kieran Trippier Defender Trent Alexander Arnold Midfielder Declan Rice Midfielder Cole Palmer Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Phil Foden Attacker Harry Kane Attacker

England Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, L

Denmark vs England Head-To-Head

Matches Played:22

Denmark wins:4

England wins:13

Matches are drawn:5

Denmark vs England Betting Odds

Denmark to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.74.

England to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.71.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.