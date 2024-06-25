Denmark vs Serbia Match Prediction
DENM
55%
Chance of Winning
SRBI
45%
European Championship
Allianz Arena
Serbia kept themselves in the tournament after a last-ditch goal from Luka Jovic. Ilic’s cross finally found the Serbian attacker as he nodded past a brilliant Oblak in goal. Oblak made countless saves in the first half to deny the likes of Vlahovic and Mitrovic. Slovenia then made Serbia pay for their missed chances as Karnicnik scored in the 69th minute.
Denmark in their game against England also lacked inspiration after their equaliser. Harry Kane gave England the lead in the 18th minute. Morten Hjulmand brilliantly struck a thunderbolt of a shot to give Pickford no chance for the equaliser. After that, Denmark’s efforts to get back in the lead were quite tame, as Pickford's goal was not massively challenged. The game ended 0-0 on the day.
Facts:
- Denmark and Serbia have not played each other a lot of times when it comes to major tournaments, and their last duel happened quite a while ago. Denmark played Serbia pre-independence, when they were part of Yugoslavia, in Euro 1984. The Danes ended up beating Yugoslavia on the day by 5 goals to nil.
- Serbia goes into this game with quite a poor recent record in major competitions. The Serbs have not won any of their last 7 games in World Cups and Euros combined, drawing 2 and losing 5. If they fail to get a result against Denmark, then they will equal their longest winless record of eight games, which happened between 1974 and 1982.
- Denmark is normally a team that tends to keep their results black or white, especially in the Euros. The Danes have started off this Euro with two consecutive draws. However, prior to this, they had 2 draws from 18 games at the Euros, winning 6 and losing 10.
- Serbia started 2023 with a bang, winning four straight matches in a purple patch between January and June. However, since then, they have fizzled out, winning four out of their next 13 games in all competitions. They drew 3 and lost 6 games out of those 13.
- In the last edition of the Euros, Denmark, collectively as a team, did very well. Denmark did not only make it out of their group but also went on to reach the semi-final of the tournament, eventually losing to England. If they make it out of the group, then it will be the first time in their history that they have reached the knockout stages of the Euros in consecutive editions.
Denmark vs Serbia: Chance of Winning
When it comes to the head-to-head record, Denmark has the superior record in their entire football history against Serbia. In the last three games played between these two teams in all competitions, Denmark has won all three games, while Serbia has yet to win.
Denmark have been a tad unlucky in their first two games. However, conceding silly goals at silly intervals has seen them falter. Denmark needs their attack to start clicking. They need to produce a good start and take the lead as soon as possible.
The same goes for Serbia, as they also have more of the same issues that Denmark is dealing with. The ability to not finish off their chances, along with lapses in concentration at key intervals. Serbia also needs to find a way to create more for the likes of Mitrovic and Vlahovic. Both are target men, and chances need to be created for them. With everything analysed, we back Denmark to have a slightly better chance of winning.
Denmark vs Serbia: Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Denmark goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to beat Serbia on Wednesday. Denmark was unlucky in both of their group games, in which they played well enough to at least win one of those two games. Erratic lapses in concentration, especially in defence, have cost them. Serbia have Jovic to thank, as they were rescued from being eliminated by a late winner. The odds are close due to how these two teams have fared in this tournament; however, Denmark seems to be the favourites due to the past history between the two.
Denmark, in their last game against England, was easily the better team in terms of overall play. The Danes did score a wonderful goal through Hjulmand, and that took their xG ratio to 0.99. Denmark came face-to-face against one of the best teams of the tournament in England, and taking a point off them is a good result for them. They'll, however, need to do a tad more to start winning games.
Serbia, in their game, were very lucky towards the end to get the goal that they deserved. Serbia went behind against Slovenia and after that had a few attempts, but Oblak was there to deny them on multiple occasions. The Serbs registered an xG of 1.50 goals and scored 1 goal on the night. Their expected goal ratio was quite similar to that of Slovenia in the game, and hence they deserved to get at least a point from this game.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Denmark should end up winning this game by a fine margin on Wednesday. Denmark will want to beat Serbia in order to keep their hopes of qualifying alive. A loss for them will be a massive upset, and that could see them get eliminated.
We back Denmark to win this game, but not by a big margin. The Danes to score less than 2.5 goals is our prediction in this game. We also back them to win by a margin of two goals. Serbia has a very good backline that often does not allow teams to bypass them. Denmark has also had some offensive problems. They have averaged only 1.6 goals in 2024, so they aren’t a team that wins by many. We also back Serbia to get a goal in this game. They were unlucky not to score against England, and they got one right in the death against Slovenia. We see the likes of Mitrovic and Co. taking advantage of this unpredictable Denmark backline.
Christian Eriksen continues to be one of the most dependable players on this Denmark team. Eriksen has been an absolute creative monster in midfield. The Manchester United midfielder has created a mammoth 11 chances in two games combined this season. He is averaging 5.5 chances per game. Since stats have been kept, there isn’t a single Danish player who has created more chances. Eriksen is a big shout for us when it comes to getting an anytime assist in this game.
In terms of favourites to score for Serbia, we continue to back Alexander Mitrovic. The striker has not had the best conversion rate in major competitions, as he has scored only 2 goals of the 17 shots he has had both in World Cups and in Euros. The big thing, however, is that Mitrovic continues to be involved in the thick of things. This is a crunch game for Serbia, and hence we back their talisman to rise to the occasion. Last week’s match saver in Luka Jovic is also a good shout to back, provided he does start over Dusan Vlahovic.
For Denmark, we will continue to back either Rasmus Hojlund or Jonas Wind to step up and score on Wednesday. The lineup, however, will be key, as Denmark has options in Yusuf Poulsen and Kasper Dolberg as well. We could see changes in the front line, but in any case, we will back the strikers for Denmark, depending on who starts. Lineups for both teams come out 1 hour before kickoff.
Final prediction:Denmark to beat Serbia.
Denmark Player List
Goalkeepers:Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Mads Hermansen
Defenders:Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah, Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Victor Kristiansen
Midfielders:Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andreas Skov Olsen
Forwards:Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonas Wind, Yusuf Poulsen.
Denmark Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Kasper Schmeichel
|
Goalkeeper
|
Andreas Christensen
|
Defender
|
Joachim Andersen
|
Defender
|
Jannik Vestergaard
|
Defender
|
Joakim Maehle
|
Wingback
|
Rasmus Nissen Kristensen
|
Wingback
|
Morten Hjulmand
|
Midfielder
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Jonas Wind
|
Attacker
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
Denmark Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W
Serbia Player List
Goalkeepers:Vanja Milinkovic Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Dorde Petrovic
Defenders:Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Srdan Babic, Uros Spajic, Nemanja Stojic
Midfielders:Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Srdjan Mijailovic, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Dusan Tadic, Lazar Samardzic, Veljko Birmancevic, Filip Kostic, Filip Mladenovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Mijat Gacinovic
Forwards:Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Jovic, Petar Ratkov
Serbia Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Vanja Milinkovic Savic
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nemanja Stojic
|
Defender
|
Nikola Milenkovic
|
Defender
|
Strahinja Pavlovic
|
Defender
|
Andrija Zivkovic
|
Defender
|
Filip Kostic
|
Defender
|
Sasa Lukic
|
Midfielder
|
Ivan Ilic
|
Midfielder
|
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
|
Midfielder
|
Aleksandar Mitrovic
|
Attacker
|
Dusan Vlahovic
|
Attacker
Serbia Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, D, W
Denmark vs Serbia Head-To-Head
Matches Played:3
Denmark wins:3
Serbia wins:0
Matches are drawn:0
Denmark vs Serbia Betting Odds
Denmark to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.28.
Serbia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.24.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.52.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Denmark
Denmark are tipped by the oddsmakers as slight favourites due to the personnel they have in their squad. They have more effective matchwinners in their team capable of making a difference. Hence, we also believe that Denmark will win this tie against Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Our score prediction is 2-1 in favour of the Danes.
Parimatch