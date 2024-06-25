Denmark vs Serbia Match Prediction DENM 55 % Chance of Winning SRBI 45 % Bet Now! Denmark is set to take on Serbia in the final match week of Group C at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Denmark is currently second on the table with 2 points from 2 games. Serbia is at the bottom with just a point to their name. A win for either team knocks the other out; hence, a loss is not an option. Denmark can afford to take a draw and finish as one of the best third-placed teams. However, that will be a very risky proposition, as they will then leave their fate to the other teams. Serbia have to win, as a draw won’t do anything for them even in terms of getting third place. Serbia kept themselves in the tournament after a last-ditch goal from Luka Jovic. Ilic’s cross finally found the Serbian attacker as he nodded past a brilliant Oblak in goal. Oblak made countless saves in the first half to deny the likes of Vlahovic and Mitrovic. Slovenia then made Serbia pay for their missed chances as Karnicnik scored in the 69th minute. Denmark in their game against England also lacked inspiration after their equaliser. Harry Kane gave England the lead in the 18th minute. Morten Hjulmand brilliantly struck a thunderbolt of a shot to give Pickford no chance for the equaliser. After that, Denmark’s efforts to get back in the lead were quite tame, as Pickford's goal was not massively challenged. The game ended 0-0 on the day.

Denmark vs Serbia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Denmark has the superior record in their entire football history against Serbia. In the last three games played between these two teams in all competitions, Denmark has won all three games, while Serbia has yet to win.

Denmark have been a tad unlucky in their first two games. However, conceding silly goals at silly intervals has seen them falter. Denmark needs their attack to start clicking. They need to produce a good start and take the lead as soon as possible.

The same goes for Serbia, as they also have more of the same issues that Denmark is dealing with. The ability to not finish off their chances, along with lapses in concentration at key intervals. Serbia also needs to find a way to create more for the likes of Mitrovic and Vlahovic. Both are target men, and chances need to be created for them. With everything analysed, we back Denmark to have a slightly better chance of winning.

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Denmark vs Serbia: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Denmark goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to beat Serbia on Wednesday. Denmark was unlucky in both of their group games, in which they played well enough to at least win one of those two games. Erratic lapses in concentration, especially in defence, have cost them. Serbia have Jovic to thank, as they were rescued from being eliminated by a late winner. The odds are close due to how these two teams have fared in this tournament; however, Denmark seems to be the favourites due to the past history between the two.

Denmark, in their last game against England, was easily the better team in terms of overall play. The Danes did score a wonderful goal through Hjulmand, and that took their xG ratio to 0.99. Denmark came face-to-face against one of the best teams of the tournament in England, and taking a point off them is a good result for them. They'll, however, need to do a tad more to start winning games.

Serbia, in their game, were very lucky towards the end to get the goal that they deserved. Serbia went behind against Slovenia and after that had a few attempts, but Oblak was there to deny them on multiple occasions. The Serbs registered an xG of 1.50 goals and scored 1 goal on the night. Their expected goal ratio was quite similar to that of Slovenia in the game, and hence they deserved to get at least a point from this game.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Denmark should end up winning this game by a fine margin on Wednesday. Denmark will want to beat Serbia in order to keep their hopes of qualifying alive. A loss for them will be a massive upset, and that could see them get eliminated.

We back Denmark to win this game, but not by a big margin. The Danes to score less than 2.5 goals is our prediction in this game. We also back them to win by a margin of two goals. Serbia has a very good backline that often does not allow teams to bypass them. Denmark has also had some offensive problems. They have averaged only 1.6 goals in 2024, so they aren’t a team that wins by many. We also back Serbia to get a goal in this game. They were unlucky not to score against England, and they got one right in the death against Slovenia. We see the likes of Mitrovic and Co. taking advantage of this unpredictable Denmark backline.

Christian Eriksen continues to be one of the most dependable players on this Denmark team. Eriksen has been an absolute creative monster in midfield. The Manchester United midfielder has created a mammoth 11 chances in two games combined this season. He is averaging 5.5 chances per game. Since stats have been kept, there isn’t a single Danish player who has created more chances. Eriksen is a big shout for us when it comes to getting an anytime assist in this game.

In terms of favourites to score for Serbia, we continue to back Alexander Mitrovic. The striker has not had the best conversion rate in major competitions, as he has scored only 2 goals of the 17 shots he has had both in World Cups and in Euros. The big thing, however, is that Mitrovic continues to be involved in the thick of things. This is a crunch game for Serbia, and hence we back their talisman to rise to the occasion. Last week’s match saver in Luka Jovic is also a good shout to back, provided he does start over Dusan Vlahovic.

For Denmark, we will continue to back either Rasmus Hojlund or Jonas Wind to step up and score on Wednesday. The lineup, however, will be key, as Denmark has options in Yusuf Poulsen and Kasper Dolberg as well. We could see changes in the front line, but in any case, we will back the strikers for Denmark, depending on who starts. Lineups for both teams come out 1 hour before kickoff.

Final prediction:Denmark to beat Serbia.

Denmark Player List

Goalkeepers:Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Mads Hermansen

Defenders:Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah, Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Victor Kristiansen

Midfielders:Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Forwards:Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonas Wind, Yusuf Poulsen.

Denmark Playing XI

Player Role Kasper Schmeichel Goalkeeper Andreas Christensen Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Jannik Vestergaard Defender Joakim Maehle Wingback Rasmus Nissen Kristensen Wingback Morten Hjulmand Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Jonas Wind Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker

Denmark Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Serbia Player List

Goalkeepers:Vanja Milinkovic Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders:Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Srdan Babic, Uros Spajic, Nemanja Stojic

Midfielders:Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Srdjan Mijailovic, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Dusan Tadic, Lazar Samardzic, Veljko Birmancevic, Filip Kostic, Filip Mladenovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Mijat Gacinovic

Forwards:Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Jovic, Petar Ratkov

Serbia Playing XI

Player Role Vanja Milinkovic Savic Goalkeeper Nemanja Stojic Defender Nikola Milenkovic Defender Strahinja Pavlovic Defender Andrija Zivkovic Defender Filip Kostic Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Ivan Ilic Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic Midfielder Aleksandar Mitrovic Attacker Dusan Vlahovic Attacker

Serbia Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, D, W

Denmark vs Serbia Head-To-Head

Matches Played:3

Denmark wins:3

Serbia wins:0

Matches are drawn:0

Denmark vs Serbia Betting Odds

Denmark to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.28.

Serbia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.24.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.52.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.