England vs Slovakia Match Prediction

England will play Slovakia at Gelsenkirchen in the third game of the round of 16. Slovakia came onto this stage on the back of a successful group stage after becoming one of the four best third-placed teams after their draw against Romania. Ondrej Duda’s header in the 24th minute gave Slovakia the perfect start to the game. However, a soft tackle saw Romania awarded a penalty. Marin converted to make it 1-1. Slovakia and Romania both stayed in the game, knowing that Belgium and Ukraine were also headed towards a draw, enabling them to go through.

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England were strong favourites to top the group going into the final game; however, they did want to play a game that would boost their morale. The first half from England was horrible, as they failed to make any valuable attempts. Harry Kane’s shot straight at the goalkeeper was the only noticeable attempt. In the second half, after the introduction of Mainoo, England started to play better. Still, they lacked in the final third, as Slovenia were very comfortable on the day. Palmer injected some creativity after coming on but noting significant in order to do any damage to the scoreline. The game ended 0-0, with England qualifying as group winners thanks to the other game in the group also ending in a draw.

England vs Slovakia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, England has the better record in recent history. In the last three games played between these two teams in all competitions, England has won two games, and one game ended in a stalemate with Slovakia not having a single victory against their name.

Slovakia's games against Romania and Belgium showed that they can be difficult to break down. However, they do have some problems that they need to address. Their defence does tend to come under pressure when the ante is high. That is exactly how they lost against Ukraine, conceding two goals in quick succession. Slovakia will want to deal with pressure better, as England are as tough a side as they can get.

England has to find their mojo fast if they want to do well deep into this competition. They need to get a morale-boosting win that could turn the tide in their favour. This game, with all respect to Slovakia, is something that Southgate and co. should be targeting. England has always performed well against Slovakia, and that is why we believe that they have a better chance of winning.

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England vs Slovakia: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, England goes into this game as massive odds-on favourites to beat Slovakia on Sunday. England once again looks like a team that has a lot of pressure on their shoulders. It is just another tournament that they have gone into as favourites but have not lived up to expectations. Their performances in the group stages have not been up to par. Pound for pound, in comparison to other teams, England has been the worst team. They, however, still have the backing of the oddsmakers due to the quality they have in that squad over Slovakia. The Slovakians have had the heart and desire to get to the knockout stage; however, it will be a difficult task against England.

England, in their final group game against Slovenia, continued to look lacklustre. Their ability to create in these Euros just has not been there. England had just no goals to show against Slovenia, with them having an xG of just 0.95. England, with some of the best attackers and midfielders in the world, has not been able to probe inferior teams enough. Their overall average goal-scoring record in 2024 is just 1.3, which is very bad considering the quality they have.

Slovakia, in their game against Romania, got the job of qualification to the knockout stage sealed. Slovakia were the more attacking team out of the two, with quite a lot of attempts on goal. They registered an xG of 0.96 goals, in which they did get a goal. They will have to be slightly better on the attack against England. In 2024, Slovakia will have averaged 1.9 goals, so they need to get closer to that tally if they want to have the slightest chance of getting anything from this game.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that England should end up winning this game in 90 minutes on Sunday. England looked horrible in the first half, but some of the substitutions in the second half made the team look slightly better.

We back England for victory in this game, but not by a huge margin. The Three Lions scoring less than three goals is our prediction for this game. We also back them to win by a margin of just one goal. England have had their troubles when it comes to attacking; however, one of the positives they have had is that their defence has been quite good. They have conceded just one goal in three games in the group stage. We expect them to keep a clean sheet in this game. Slovakia have managed to score in every game in the group stage; however, we do not see them scoring here.

England registered 12 shots against Slovenia in their last game. On the other hand, Romania had nine shots against Slovakia. Hence, we will stick to the same prediction as last time, which we got right. The Three Lions have 11 or more shots in this game. England, however, does not tend to get many shots on target; hence, our prediction is for them to hit 7 shots or less in this game.

England has been a team that has had no players to depend on in terms of getting goals. The likes of Saka and Foden have not delivered at all. Bellingham and Kane have a goal each, but as per their standards, that is still not good enough. We will, however, continue to back Harry Kane as the favourite to score due to how good he has been in major tournaments. Kane does not look fully fit, but one thing is sure: his record in the knockout stages is really good. The Bayern Munich striker has scored six goals in his last six knockout games (World Cup and Euros included). In Euro 2020, he scored four goals in four games, which took his team to the final. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he scored two goals in two appearances for the Three Lions. Among all the England players in history, Kane’s 7 total goals in the knockout is the best tally in knockouts.

Final prediction:England to beat Slovakia.

England Player List

Goalkeepers:Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders:Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders:Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards:Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

England Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Kyle Walker Defender John Stones Defender Marc Guehi Defender Kieran Trippier Defender Kobe Mainoo Midfielder Declan Rice Midfielder Jude Bellingham Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Harry Kane Attacker

England Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, L, W

Slovakia Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Marek Rodak, Henrich Ravas

Defenders:Peter Pekarik, Milan Skriniar, Norbert Gyomber, David Hancko, Denis Vavro, Vernon De Marco, Adam Obert, Matus Kmet, Sebastian Kosa

Midfielders:Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda, Patrik Hrosovsky, Stanislav Lobotka, Matus Bero, Laszlo Benes

Forwards:Robert Bozenik, Lukas Haraslin, Tomas Suslov, Ivan Schranz, David Strelec, David Duris, Lubomir Tupta, Leo Sauer

Slovakia Playing XI

Player ole Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Peter Pekarik Defender Milan Skriniar Defender Denis Vavro Defender David Hancko Defender Juraj Kucka Midfielder Ondrej Duda Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka Midfielder Lukas Haraslin Attacker Robert Bozenik Attacker Ivan Schranz Attacker

Slovakia Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, W

England vs Slovakia Head-To-Head

Matches Played:6

England wins:5

Slovakia wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

England vs Slovakia Betting Odds

England to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.41.

Slovakia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.