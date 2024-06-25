England vs Slovenia Match Prediction ENGL 99 % Chance of Winning SLOV 1 % Bet Now! England are set to take on Slovenia in the final game week of Group C at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Koln. This group is one of those that is wide open, and the standings will depend on the results of the two games on Wednesday. England remain at the top of the group with 4 points from 2 games. Slovenia, with two draws, remains third in the group with two points. Currently, they also occupy the fourth and final spot in the third-placed group. A draw might just about do it for Slovenia; however, a win in this game would do wonders, as they could even top the group if Denmark does not get a result against Serbia. All possibilities remain open until Wednesday. England, on the other hand, lost the opportunity to seal the top spot in match week 2 after Kane’s opener was cancelled out by Hjulmand. Foden in the second half came close to giving England the lead, but his attempt crashed off the post. They, however, could not find the winner as both teams settled for a draw. A point should be enough for England to get the top spot, depending on how Denmark fares. Slovenia were minutes away from putting themselves in a sure-shot spot for qualification. They did fantastically well to hold onto the lead that was given to them by Zan Karnicnik. However, their hearts were broken in the final minutes of the game as Jovic equalised to give the Slovenians just a point on the day.

England vs Slovenia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, England has the superior record in their recent history. In the last three games played between these two teams in all competitions, England has won two games, and one game ended in a stalemate with Slovenia not winning a single game.

Slovenia were quite unlucky in both of their first two games. Many would have predicted them to be the team that everyone would beat, but they have kept themselves in the competition, having not lost a single game. England is a team that presents your chances; however, it remains to be seen if Slovenia can capitalise.

England has done well when it comes to group stage games under Southgate. In a tie like this, and with their record against Slovenia, they should be comfortable winners. Slovenia have never won a game in the Euros in their history, and that is what will make them underdogs in this game, giving England a better chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs Slovenia: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, England goes into this game as massive odds-on favourites to beat Slovenia on Wednesday. England have not started the tournament in the best of fashion. A lot of pressure rides on England as usual, but their performances continue to lack. In their last game against Denmark, they looked devoid of ideas once again. They continue to have significant backing from the bookies, as they have a superior team to that of Slovenia.

England's last game against Denmark looked bland when it came to their attacking output. England had just one goal to show against Denmark, with them having an xG of 1.02. Having an xG of just 1 goal in comparison to the wealth England has in terms of their attack is just not good enough. That isn’t a surprise, though, as Southgate in 2024 just averages 1.4 goals. They are not a free-scoring team, so banking against them for many goals is always a big risk.

Slovenia, in their game, were unlucky towards the end but should have done slightly better in that game. Slovenia got the goal early on but was defending the lead against a Serbian side that had the attacking prowess. The Slovenians needed to be a little more clinical in terms of converting their half-chances into clear opportunities. They registered an xG of 1.44 goals and scored one goal on the night. They have the attacking options to do better, but they have to make more of the little opportunities that come their way. They have to outperform their expected goal tally if they want to beat the bigger teams.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that England should end up winning this game quite easily on Wednesday. England will want to beat Slovenia convincingly to top the group, as there is a high chance that Denmark will end up beating Serbia simultaneously.

We back England to win this game, but not by a goal fest. The Three Lions scoring less than three goals is our prediction for this game. We also back them to win by a margin of two goals. With the attack England have, they should be sweeping this Slovenian team with a raft of goals, but we do not see that happening. We also back Slovenia to score in this game. England are not convincing at the back. There is a weakness in that midfield that easily gets passed, and hence we back Slovenia to nick a goal.

England registered 12 shots against Denmark in their last game. On the other hand, Serbia had 15 shots against Slovenia. Hence, we do expect the Three Lions to dominate with respect to their attacking attempts. England will average 10.2 shots in 2024, and hence our prediction in this game is for England to have 11 or more shots against Slovenia. Our call is for Phil Foden to have two shots on target.

In terms of favourites to score, we back Harry Kane to continue to add to his goal-scoring tally in this game against Slovenia. Harry Kane finally opened his account against Denmark, and we predict that he will build on that, as his record when it comes to the Euros has always been good. Kane always finds a way to score goals. Kane is two goals away from being the highest goal scorer for England in the Euros. The goal against Denmark was his fifth goal in his last six games for the Three Lions. We can see him getting chances in this game and also scoring.

Petar Stojanovic was busy in Slovenia’s midfield as he won the ball back 11 times for Slovenia on the day. We can see him having another busy day against England. We expect the midfielder to win seven or more tackles in this game. We will continue to back Benjamin Sesko in this game to score against England. He has been very unlucky all tournament, and scoring against England is very much possible.

Final prediction:England to beat Slovenia.

England Player List

Goalkeepers:Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders:Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders:Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards:Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

England Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Kyle Walker Defender John Stones Defender Marc Guehi Defender Kieran Trippier Defender Trent Alexander Arnold Midfielder Declan Rice Midfielder Cole Palmer Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Phil Foden Attacker Harry Kane Attacker

England Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, D

Slovenia Player List

Goalkeepers:Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekic

Defenders:Petar Stojanovic, Jaka Bijol, Miha Blazic, Jure Balkovec, Zan Karnicnik, David Brekalo, Erik Janza, Vanja Drkusic

Midfielders:Timi Max Elsnik, Jasmin Kurtic, Benjamin Verbic, Sandi Lovric, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Tomi Horvat, Adrian Zeljkovic, Nino Zugelj, Josip Ilicic

Forwards:Andraz Sporar, Benjamin Sesko, Zan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Zan Vipotnik.

Slovenia Playing XI

Player Role Jan Oblak Goalkeeper Zan Karnicnik Defender David Brekalo Defender Jaka Bijol Defender Erik Janza Defender Tomi Horvat Midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin Midfielder Timi Max Elsnik Midfielder Andraz Sporar Midfielder Benjamin Sesko Attacker Jan Mlakar Attacker

Slovenia Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, W, W

England vs Slovenia Head-To-Head

Matches Played:6

England wins:5

Slovenia wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

England vs Slovenia Betting Odds

England to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.37.

Slovenia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.07.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.93.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.