France vs Belgium Match Prediction FRAN 77 % Chance of Winning BLG 23 % Bet Now! France is all set to take on Belgium in what is supposed to be one of the biggest matchups in the round of 16 at Dusseldorf. Belgium, in their last game, did not do much to solidify their status as they were held by Ukraine on the day. The biggest upset, however, was that they dropped to second place in a group they were touted to easily win. France also choked on the last day, as they were held by Poland. Austria’s win against the Netherlands saw Ralf Rangnick’s side pip the Les Blues by 1 point. France and Belgium, both finishing second in their groups, enabled this encounter to take place at such an early stage in the competition. Poland keeper Skorupski was on fire in the first half as he made save after save to deny the French attackers. Mbappe should have had at least two goals in the first half, but the keeper did well to save two close-range attempts from the Real Madrid man. Poland gave away a penalty early in the second half that Mbappe converted. France returned the favour, conceding a penalty for Robert Lewandowski to equalise. Belgium, on the other hand, were quite lucky in terms of not losing this game. Dovbyk and Sudakov had good chances to win the game for Ukraine, but the Belgium defence was resolute.

France vs Belgium: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, France has a marginally better record in recent games. In the last three games played between these two teams in all competitions, France has won two games; none have ended in a draw, with Belgium having no victories to boast about.

This is one of the poorest starts that France has had at a major competition since the 2010 debacle at the 2010 World Cup, where they did get knocked out in the group stage. Performances, however, from the Les Blues have not been that poor. They will need to work on their finishing as they have missed a tonne of good chances, especially against the Netherlands and Poland. Mbappe with the mask is bound to be distracted; hence, the likes of Griezmann, Thuram, and Dembele need to step up.

Belgium were booed by their own fans after their draw to Ukraine in the last game. They were outshone by Ukraine in some parts of the game, which did not go down well with the support. Belgium, on their day, has the attack to trouble teams; however, we do not believe that their defence is capable of getting the job done against this France team. Hence, the Les Blues have a better chance of winning.

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France vs Belgium: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, France goes into this game as big odds-on favourites to beat Belgium on Monday. France has been touted by many as one of the favourites to win this tournament due to the amount of talent they have in their team. The Les Blues have also gone deep in most of their recent major competitions; however, in this edition of the Euros, they have not been the best of teams. Belgium were similarly shockingly beaten in their first game, and like France, they have won only 1 of their 3 games in the buildup to this tie. France are touted as the favourites due to their ability to get deep into competitions. Belgium, on the other hand, are underdogs, as they have yet to live up to the hype of being a top team.

Belgium went into the game against Ukraine on the back of a good performance against Romania. However, again, they fell short when it came to scoring. They have now failed to score in two of their three games in the group stages. They registered an expected goal ratio of 0.82, which was slightly less than Ukraine’s 0.88. Belgium were decent at the back, but De Bruyne could not create enough for the likes of Doku, Lukaku, and Trossard. Belgium averaged 1.6 goals in their games in 2024; hence, they aren’t a team known to score many.

France, in their game against Poland, were easily the better team, but they succumbed to a 1-1 draw. They had a lot of chances to kill the game, but they were not clinical. They severely underperformed in front of goal, with their expected goal ratio being 2.32. They ended up scoring just one goal, which eventually came from the penalty spot.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that France will get the better of Belgium on Monday. France has not had the best of group stage phases, but we feel Belgium looks worse than them. France was part of a tougher group that had the likes of Austria and the Netherlands.

We expect France to be comfortable in front of goal against the Red Devils. Les Blues to score two or more goals is our prediction in this game. We also back them to win by a margin of two or more goals. France, even in the game where they dropped points, created a hell load of chances from which many should have gone into the back of the net. Belgium, on the other hand, has not been creating many. France’s defence looks good, and hence we do see them locking down Lukaku and co. Our prediction is for France to keep a clean sheet in this game.

France registered 19 shots against Poland in their last game, and here we predict that they will also bombard Belgium with a lot of attempts. The French average 14.8 shots per game. Ukraine had a total of 13 shots against Belgium; hence, we do predict France to have a field day against them. France is to have 16 or more shots against Belgium in our call.

In terms of favourites to score, we once again back Mbappe to extend his tally against Belgium. Mbappe is wearing a protective mask that can make things quite difficult while playing; however, against Poland, he was able to get his first Euro goal by scoring from the spot. Mbappe now has 13 goals in major competitions and is only 1 goal behind Michel Platini, who is France’s highest scorer in both competitions. Mbappe has scored a total of 48 goals for France, and if he gets a brace in this game, he will become only the third player alongside Olivier Giroud and Thierry Henry to score 50 or more goals for France.

Final prediction:France will beat Belgium.

France Player List

Goalkeepers:Alphonse Areola, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba

Defenders:Jonathan Clauss, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery, Youssouf Fofana

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Olivier Giroud

France Playing XI

Player ole Mike Maignan Goalkeeper Jules Kounde Defender Dayot Upamecano Defender William Saliba Defender Theo Hernandez Defender N’Golo Kante Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Midfielder Antoine Griezmann Attacker Kylian Mbappe Attacker Marcus Thuram Attacker

France Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, D, W

Belgium Player List

Goalkeepers:Matz Sels, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Maxim De Cuyper

Midfielders:Aster Vranckx, Youri Tielemans, Orel Mangala, Kevin De Bruyne, Arthur Vermeeren, Amadou Onana

Forwards:Romelu Lukaku, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard, Johan Bakayoko, Dodi Lukebakio, Yannick Carrasco

Belgium Playing XI

Player Role Koen Casteels Goalkeeper Wout Faes Defender Axel Witsel Defender Thomas Meunier, Defender Timothy Castagne Defender Orel Mangala Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Jeremy Doku Attacker Romelu Lukaku Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker

Belgium Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, W

France vs Belgium Head-To-Head

Matches Played:75

France wins:26

Belgium wins:30

Matches are drawn:19

France vs Belgium Betting Odds

France to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.92

Belgium to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.35.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.