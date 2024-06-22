GRG (Georgia) vs CZC (Czech Republic) Match Prediction GRG 15 % Chance of Winning CZC 85 % Bet Now! Czech Republic and Georgia will face off in the second game week of the Euros at Hamburg in what will be a must-win for both teams. Both Czechia and Georgia have lost their first round games, making the other two teams in the group, Portugal and Turkey, favourites to qualify in 1st and 2nd place, respectively. Both teams will need to go for this game, especially if they want to finish as the 3rd-best team. If Georgia loses this game, then they will go into the last game knowing that they have to beat Portugal and expect Turkey to beat the Czech Republic. Likewise for Czechia, a loss in this game would nearly be curtains for them in this edition of the Euros. The Czech Republic, in their first game, executed their game plan perfectly. They took the lead in the 62nd minute through a wonderful volley from Provod. They let Portugal into the game seven minutes later through an own goal. In the dying minutes of the game, Conceicao latched onto a ricochet in the box to win the game and break Czech hearts. Georgia went behind Turkey in the 25th minute but quickly equalised through Mikautadze within 7 minutes. Georgia found themselves open at times, with Turkey constantly bombarding them. Turkey took the lead through Arda Guler’s wonder strike. Georgia came into the game later on, as they missed some absolute sitters. One hit the post, one was an off-target shot in an empty net, and one attempt was cleared off the line. Turkey scored on the counter as Georgia pushed all their men forward, including their goalkeeper.

Czech Republic vs Georgia: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, there are no past games to draw from as these two nations have never battled against each other. The Volksparkstadion in Hamburg will be where these two sides meet for the first time in any competitive game.

Georgia in the first game had their attacking moments to get at Turkey. They are a team that likes to attack, which leaves them open at times at the back. Turkey was able to exploit that on many occasions. The Georgians need to vary on that, as the Czechs also have a decent attacking output. They will need to produce a solid display, especially in midfield. We, however, do believe that Georgia will attack in order to attack for a win. That could cost them here.’

The Czech Republic is solid when it comes to its backline, and we believe that they do have more than enough to restrict the Georgian attack. In qualification, the Czech Republic has attacked well, and with Georgia attacking, we can see Czechia exploiting them, especially on the transition. Hence, with all things considered, we do believe that the Czech Republic, going into this game, has a much better chance of winning.

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Georgia vs Czech Republic: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, the Czech Republic go into this game as big odds-on favourites to beat the Czech Republic on Saturday. Both nations started off their Euro campaign with defeats, but it was the Czech Republic that had a tougher opponent in Portugal. The Czechs almost got a point for being one of the tournament’s favourites; hence, they are the favourites for this game.

The Czech Republic was resolute in their first game against Portugal, with two unlucky mistakes from the goalkeeper, which cost them the win. Czechia in that game showed that they do have one of the tightest defences in the competition. However, their expected goal ratio in that game was quite poor. They had a 0.57 xG, and they scored one goal on the night. The Czech. The Czechs have been a team that has always had problems when it comes to scoring goals. The overall goal ratio in 2024 will be 2.0, but against the bigger teams, they do need to do better.

Georgia and Turkey had their fair chances of equalising on the night. Georgia showed that they are a very attacking team and were very unlucky on the night. They registered an xG of 1.37, for which they had a goal to show. Georgia in 2024 will average 2.3 goals per game.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will have goals, but not too many. Both nations do need to win this game, as qualification for the third spot is at stake. A win for either team puts them in a good position.

In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of under 3 goals. We do, however, expect the Czech Republic to keep a clean sheet in this game. Their defence looked solid against Portugal, and we expect them to do the same. They have conceded just 1.1 goals on average in 2024, showing how stable their defence is.

In terms of goal scoring, we do expect the Czech Republic to score in this game. Our prediction is for the Czechs to score under two goals. They have a scoring tally of 2 goals per game, and Georgia has conceded an average of 1.8 goals per game.

Turkey was also able to get a lot of attempts past them in the first game. Turkey registered a total of 22 shots against Georgia; hence, we also expect the Czech Republic to get a few cracks at their defence. Czechia will average a total of 14.4 shots against their opponents in 2024. They got five shots on Portugal’s goal. Hence, in this game, we do believe that the Czech Republic should get a tally of 10 or more shots against Georgia.

In terms of scoring, we back Patrick Schick to score in this game for the Czech Republic. Schick was neutralised by the Portuguese defence, but in this game, we do expect him to have more space. Schick is coming off a really good spell with domestic club Leverkusen, and hence we do expect him to score his first goal of the Euros this season.

We also back Kvicha Kvaratskhelia to make more than six dribbles in this game against the Czech Republic. In the first game, the Napoli winger dribbled past his opponents 11 times, which was the joint highest in the first round of games in the Euros. At times, Czechia would have a low block, especially if they were defending a lead, and hence we could see some individual brilliance from Kvaratskhelia.

Final Prediction:The Czech Republic will beat Georgia.

Georgia Player List

Goalkeepers:Giorgi Loria, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Luka Gugeshashvili.

Defenders:Guram Kashia, Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Jemal Tabidze, Luka Lochoshvili, Giorgi Gocholeishvili, Giorgi Gvelesiani, Solomon Kvirkvelia

Midfielders:Nika Kvekverskiri, Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Levan Shengelia, Giorgi Tsitaishvili, Anzor Mekvabishvili, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Sandro Altunashvili, Jaba Kankava

Forwards:Giorgi Kvilitaia, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Budu Zivzivadze, Georges Mikautadze, Zuriko Davitashvili, Saba Lobzhanidze

Georgia Playing XI

Player Role Giorgi Mamardashvili Goalkeeper Solomon Kvirkvelia Defender Lasha Dvali Defender Guram Kashia Defender Levan Shengelia Defender Otar Kakabadze Defender Otar Kiteishvili Midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze Midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili Midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Attacker Budu Zivzivadze Attacker

Georgia Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, L

Czech Republic Player List

Goalkeepers:Jindrich Stanek, Matej Kovar, Vitezslav Jaros

Defenders:Ladislav Krejci, Martin Vitik, Robin Hranac, Tomas Vlcek, Vladimir Coufal, David Doudera, David Jurasek, Tomas Holes, David Zima

Midfielders:Tomas Soucek, Antonin Barak, Michal Sadilek, Lukas Provod, Pavel Sulc, Matej Jurasek, Vaclav Cerny, Lukas Cerv, Ondrej Lingr

Forwards:Patrik Schick, Adam Hlozek, Mojmir Chytil, Tomas Chory, Jan Kuchta

Czech Republic Playing XI

Player Role Jindrich Stanek Goalkeeper Tomas Holes Defender Robin Hranac Defender Ladislav Krejci Defender Vladimir Coufal Defender Lukas Provod Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Antonin Barak Midfielder Matej Jurasek Attacker Jan Kuchta Attacker Patrik Schick Attacker

Czech Republic Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, W

Georgia vs Czech Republic Head-To-Head

Matches Played:0

Georgia wins:0

Czech Republic wins:0

Matches are drawn:0

Georgia vs Czech Republic Betting Odds

Georgia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.92.

Czech Republic to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.83.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.