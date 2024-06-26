Georgia vs Portugal Match Prediction GRG 9 % Chance of Winning PORT 91 % Bet Now! Georgia will take on Portugal in the final round of group games in the Euros at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Portugal is safe and comfortable in this group with 6 points and will top the group unless they lose badly to Georgia, and Turkey beats Czechia massively. For Georgia, however, the stakes are higher. They have to win this game to ensure that they qualify. A draw will not suffice, as they have a very poor goal difference. It is a proper elimination scenario for them. Georgia, in their second game against Czechia, was totally dominated. They took a shock lead through Mikautadze and then dropped back, allowing their opponents to attack. Mamardashvili was superb in goal for Georgia but then could not keep Schick out as Czechia equalised. Georgia kept sitting back but had a golden chance to get their first win in the final minutes. Lobjanidze was put through on goal only to blast his shot over the bar. A goal that would have put them on a sure path to qualification. Portugal's game started off perfectly against Turkey, as Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a well-worked move. Turkey conceded a comical own goal after a mix-up to give Portugal a better cushion heading into the break. Cristiano Ronaldo turned creator for the third as he unselfishly squared the ball to Bruno Fernandes, who scored into an empty net. A comprehensive 3-0 win for Portugal on the night.

Georgia vs Portugal: Chance of Winning

These two teams before this game have met on just 1 occasion. Both teams last played in an international friendly back in 2008. Portugal won 2-0 on the day, thanks to goals from Joao Moutinho and Simao. Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, who still feature for Portugal, started in that game as well.

Georgia has had its moments in this edition of the Euros; however, at times they have been quite fortunate. Defensively, they have been very poor, allowing teams to just bypass them and get short. In this tournament, they have conceded more shots than any other side. They have conceded a total of 4 goals in 2 games, with their expected goals against being 6.

These are the numbers that Portugal, as an attack, will want to see. Their display against Turkey was really good. They created a lot of chances with them having many players to bank on rather than just Cristiano Ronaldo. We do not see Georgia getting any closer to their first win. Based on everything we do, Portugal has a massive chance of winning this game on Thursday at Gelsenkirchen.

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Georgia vs Portugal: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Portugal goes into this game as massive odds-on favourites to beat Georgia on Thursday. Portugal are the favourites in this game, as they are one of just two teams in the competition to have a 100% record. Their last display was a dominant one, and that is why they are massive favourites. Georgia, on the other hand, has just a point to show for not the best of performances, and that is why they are massive underdogs here.

Portugal were brilliant in their second game against Turkey. Their attackers had a field day in terms of creating and scoring. Portugal did have problems in defence, but that is due to the fact that they were attacking so much. Portugal’s expected goal ratio in that game was decent. They had a 1.71 xG, and they scored 3 goals on the night. That does indeed show the high quality of the Portuguese attack. Portugal on certain days might not create much, but their ability to score in improbable situations is what makes them one of the best teams.

Georgia was completely dominated by the Czech Republic in their second game. In this game, they were not as attacking as they were in the first game against Turkey. They registered an xG of 1.01, for which they had one goal to show. Georgia has a good scoring record, but it is not happening for them in this tournament.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will have goals, and Portugal should once again have a fair share of them. Georgia needs to win this game; hence, we do see them going all out here, and that will play into Portugal’s hands as their attack is one of the world’s best in transition.

In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of three or more goals. We do, however, expect both teams to score in this game. Georgia has scored in both of their games in the group stages. Portugal conceded in their first game and came close to letting goals in against Turkey as well. Hence, we back the Georgians to beat Diogo Costa in Portugal’s goal.

The Czech Republic were dominant in terms of attempts against Georgia in their last game. They registered a total of 27 shots against Georgia; hence, we also expect Portugal to go berserk in this game. Portugal will average a total of 14.3 shots against their opponents in 2024. Portugal had 12 shots against Turkey; hence, we also backed them to break the 20-shot barrier against Georgia in this game.

In terms of scoring for Georgia, we back Georgas Mikautadze to score in this game. The striker has been Georgia’s best in this edition of the Euros, scoring two goals already. If Mikautadze scores in this game, then he will be in great company, as only Gerd Muller for Germany and Hristo Stoichov for Bulgaria have scored the first three goals for their country in a single edition of the Euros. Mikautadze has a high chance of being the third player.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the most in-form players for Portugal in recent games. His goal contributions are off the charts, and he is involved in pretty much everything his team does. The Manchester United midfielder has made a total of 28 goal contributions in 23 games. He has 15 goals to his name and 13 assists. Hence, with the space Georgia provides, we back him to score or assist anytime in this game. It is also a mystery how Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored until now in the Euros. He did, however, manage to assist Bruno Fernandes in the last game against Turkey. Ronaldo continues to give a good shout, as it is about time that he scores.

Final prediction:Portugal to beat Georgia.

Georgia Player List

Goalkeepers:Giorgi Loria, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Luka Gugeshashvili.

Defenders:Guram Kashia, Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Jemal Tabidze, Luka Lochoshvili, Giorgi Gocholeishvili, Giorgi Gvelesiani, Solomon Kvirkvelia

Midfielders:Nika Kvekverskiri, Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Levan Shengelia, Giorgi Tsitaishvili, Anzor Mekvabishvili, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Sandro Altunashvili, Jaba Kankava

Forwards:Giorgi Kvilitaia, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Budu Zivzivadze, Georges Mikautadze, Zuriko Davitashvili, Saba Lobzhanidze

Georgia Playing XI

Player Role Giorgi Mamardashvili Goalkeeper Solomon Kvirkvelia Defender Lasha Dvali Defender Guram Kashia Defender Levan Shengelia Defender Otar Kakabadze Defender Otar Kiteishvili Midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze Midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili Midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Attacker Budu Zivzivadze Attacker

Georgia Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, D, W

Portugal Player List

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders:Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Joao Palhinha, Otavio Monteiro, Ruben Neves, Vitinha

Forwards:Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao

Portugal Playing XI

Player Role Diogo Costa Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Ruben Dias Defender Pepe Defender Joao Cancelo Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Vitinha Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Cristiano Ronaldo Attacker Diogo Jota Attacker

Portugal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Georgia vs Portugal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:1

Georgia wins:0

Portugal wins:1

Matches are drawn:0

Georgia vs Portugal Betting Odds

Georgia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.58.

Portugal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.32.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.