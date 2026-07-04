Germany vs Denmark Match Prediction

Germany will take on Denmark in the second game of the knockout stages at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Germany, with their performances, showed that they are one of the teams that should be put in the contender category. Their first two performances against Scotland and Hungary in Group A were marvellous. They were put to the test by Switzerland; however, even in that game, they showed that they had the mental strength to get back into the game through Fullkrug’s late equaliser. The fans have played a massive role whenever Germany has played. The likes of Musiala and Wirtz have been standout players in the competition. Fullkrug has been exceptional off the bench, and veterans Kroos and Gundogan look better as time goes by.

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Denmark, on the other hand, has failed to replicate the performances of the last Euros. Not winning a single game against a group of England, Serbia, and Slovenia will have them scratching their heads in trouble. However, the only positive that Denmark will hold onto is that they also did not get beat. That is a big positive, especially in knockout football. Their midfield of Eriksen, Hjulmand, and Hojbjerg has been solid and key to their not tasting defeat. However, they will want more from their attackers. The striker combination upfront has not worked for them. Their top scorer in qualifying, Rasmus Hojlund, is also yet to make a mark, and that is what they will be looking for against Germany.

Germany vs Denmark: Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between the Germans and the Danes is evenly balanced. In the last five games played between these two teams, Germany ended up winning one game, two games ended in a draw, and Denmark also won one time. The last time these two teams met was in an international friendly played in Austria. The game ended 1-1 on the night, with Florian Neuhaus opening the scoring just after halftime. Yossuf Poulsen scored the equaliser in the 71st minute.

Germany's last game was put to the test against Switzerland. Nagelsmann’s team came up against a very well-organised defence that kept their attackers at bay. Denmark will prove to be a similar opponent. The Danish team also has the quality to play some good football. Germany, however, showed that their squad is highly versatile. Germany has different profiles of players to step up in different scenarios as the game demands. Fullkrug is the best example of that.

Denmark is in a spot of trouble as their front line is not firing. Kasper Hjulmand will want the likes of Wind, Hojlund, and Poulsen to get into the goals. This will be the perfect moment to step up against the hosts. Germany, however, on paper and on form, is the better side, and that is what boosts their chances of winning.

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Germany vs Denmark: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Germany does go into this game as big odds favourites to win against Denmark in this round of 16 games at Signal Iduna Park. Germany overall has been one of the more consistent teams in the group stages alongside Spain. They have had good performances to back their results; hence, they are favoured by the bookmakers. Denmark, on the other end, is yet to light the tournament up. No wins under their belt make them the underdogs in this game against Germany.

Unlike the first two games, Germany was not at their best in their last against Switzerland. The Germans did get a competitive wake-up call as they failed to create and finish the few chances they got. Their expected goal tally in that game was 1.64, and they had just 1 goal to show for it. Germany, for the first time in this group, failed to outperform their expected goal ratio.

Denmark, on the other hand, has found it tough to get going, especially in terms of their attack. There has not been progress in their results, which is quite worrying for them. They were not able to breach Serbia’s defence in their last group game. Their expected goal tally in that game was 0.77, which was double that of Serbia. Denmark has averaged just 1.3 goals overall in 2024, which is slightly inferior in comparison to Germany’s 1.8.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to have goals; however, we do see Germany winning this game. Based on how things went in the group stage, we expect Denmark to be the team that plays more on defence. Denmark does have quality in midfield, but we expect Germany to have more of the ball. Germany had 67% of the ball against Switzerland, and Denmark had 54% of the ball against Serbia. Home support will be key to Germany retaining possession. Hence, we expect Germany to have 55% or more possession in this game.

Our prediction here is for Germany to score two goals or more in this game. However, we also back Denmark to score in this game. Germany, in their first game, looked really assured at the back. However, in the games against Hungary and Switzerland, their defensive fragilities were slightly noticeable. Denmark's attacking has not been the best, but we back them to score in this game. Germany winning this game by a difference of 1 goal is our prediction. We can see this game being a close affair.

Niclas Fullkrug continues to remain a big threat for Germany in terms of scoring goals whenever he comes on from the bench. The Dortmund striker has already done it twice in the group stage against Scotland and Switzerland. His introduction against tired legs seems to do the trick, and hence, backing Fullkrug to score in this game is not the worst of shouts, even if he does come off the bench. Fullkrug has scored four goals in his last six major competition games for Germany. The likes of Musiala and Havertz are safer options to back, considering they will be expected to start the game on Sunday.

Denmark has not seen their attackers turn up in their group games, which continues to be a big worry. Both of their goals in the tournament until now have been scored by midfielders. One of them is Christian Eriksen. The Manchester United midfielder has been fantastic for his nation in this edition of the Euros. Eriksen has been Denmark’s architect, as 55% of their shots have been taken by him. He has also created 10+ chances already in the group stage. This gives Eriksen a big shout to get a goal or an assist anytime in the game.

Final Prediction:Germany to beat Denmark

Germany Player List

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz

Attackers:Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav

Germany Playing XI

Player Role Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Joshua Kimmich Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender Jonathan Tah Defender Maximilian Mittelstadt Defender Robert Andrich Midfielder Toni Kroos Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Jamal Musiala Attacker Florian Wirtz Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker

Germany Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, D

Denmark Player List

Goalkeepers:Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Mads Hermansen

Defenders:Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah, Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Victor Kristiansen

Midfielders:Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Forwards:Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonas Wind, Yusuf Poulsen.

Denmark Playing XI

Player Role Kasper Schmeichel Goalkeeper Andreas Christensen Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Jannik Vestergaard Defender Joakim Maehle Wingback Rasmus Nissen Kristensen Wingback Morten Hjulmand Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Jonas Wind Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker

Denmark Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, W, W

Germany vs Denmark Head-To-Head

Matches Played:28

Germany wins:15

Denmark wins:8

Matches are drawn:5

Germany vs Denmark Betting Odds

Germany to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.63.

Denmark to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.