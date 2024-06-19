Germany vs Hungary Match Prediction
GERM
97%
Chance of Winning
HUNG
3%
European Championship
Red Bull Arena
Scotland were reduced to 10 men and also awarded Germany a penalty just before halftime, which Kai Havertz converted. Fullkrug came on in the second half and unleashed a belter from distance to make it 4-0. Emre Can added the icing on the cake in the 3rd minute of added time as his whipped curling shot beat Angus Gunn for the 5th time on the night as Germany registered a thumping win to get their Euros campaign started.
Hungary will go into this game needing to get at least a point to see them get a shot at qualifying for the next round, at least in third place. They will still need to beat Scotland in the final group stage game, however. A loss for them would make things very difficult. Hungary were poor in their game against Switzerland. No bite in the first half saw them go 2 goals down. They did well in the second half, with Varga scoring to reduce the deficit; however, they were disappointed in their search for the equaliser as Switzerland scored the third on the counter to end the tie.
Facts:
- Germany and Hungary have had quite a history of facing off at major competitions. Both of these nations will be playing each other for the fourth time in their history at either the Euros or the World Cup. They last met in the 2020 Euro group stages as well, with the game ending 2-2. Before that, they met twice in the 1955 World Cup, with West Germany losing to Hungary in the group stages. West Germany beat them in the finals of the World Cup to win.
- Whenever Germany and Hungary play at a major tournament, their games end up being very high-scoring. The last four encounters between these two nations have produced a mammoth 20 goals, rounding up to 6.7 goals per game. Hungary, however, has managed to score the first goal in each of those three games.
- Germany were big winners against Scotland in the opening game of the Euros. The Germans are looking to continue the trend of winning their first two games of the group stages, having done it four times previously. They did it in 1972, 1980, 1996, and 2012. In 1972, 1980, and 1996, they ended up being crowned the winners, and only in 2012 did that happen.
- Germany’s win against Scotland saw those five goals come from five different players, showing the number of attacking options this team has under Julian Nagelsmann. In the last edition of the Euros, Germany had only 3 players who got them the goals. Only in 1996, 2012, and 2016 did they have more different goal scorers than this year. They had six each in 1996 and 2016 and eight in 2012.
Germany vs Hungary: Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is surprisingly evenly balanced between these two nations. In the last four games played between these two teams, Germany ended up winning one game, and two games ended in a draw, with Hungary also winning one time. The last time these two teams met was in the 2022 UEFA Nations League game in Leipzig. Hungary inflicted a shock 1-0 win over Hansi Flick’s team. Adam Szalai was the matchwinner on that day in Leipzig.
Germany will surely want to build on their performance against Scotland. They were flawless in that game, with the only goal they conceded also coming off as a complete fluke. Julian Nagelsmann's performance has changed a lot of teams’ perspectives on Germany.
Hungary will surely be one of those teams, as in recent history they have enjoyed playing on German soil. Germany has not had the best results against Hungary off late, with them winning just one game in their last six. That win came in a 2016 friendly. Hungary has won three and drawn two of those six games played in German stadiums. With all things considered, Germany is now in the best position to beat Hungary in years. Hence, we back the hosts to have a better chance of winning going into this game at Leipzig.
Germany vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Germany does go into this game as a massive favourite to win against Hungary due to their overall squad and also the performance they produced against Scotland in the first game. Germany were rampant, and their win was the biggest by a host nation in the Euros on the opening day. Hungary, on the other hand, were beaten by Switzerland, and that is why they go in as massive underdogs against a resurgent Germany side.
On the opening day, Germany was massively dominant against Scotland. Every time Germany attacked, it looked like they would score a goal. Their expected goal tally in that game was 2.17; however, they had 5 goals to show for it as the finished product was exquisite. Defensively, they were also very stable, limiting Scotland to no shots on target. Hungary in their game against Switzerland registered an expected goal ratio of 1.23 and did get a goal to show for in that game. They had many chances in the second half as well, but they ceased to convert them. Hungary’s defence going into this game is also quite worrying.
Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be a high-scoring affair, but once again, in just one direction. Based on how things went in round 1, we expect Hungary to be in Scotland’s position come this game. Germany to have more of the ball easily in this game is our prediction. Hungary had 49% of the ball against Switzerland, and Germany had 73% of the ball against Scotland. We expect the Germans to easily have 60% or more possession in this game.
Our prediction here is for Germany to score two goals or more in this game. We do not see Hungary getting a goal on Wednesday. Germany getting a clean sheet in this game is highly likely. Nagelsmann’s team was like a rock against Scotland. They restricted Scotland to just 0.01 expected goals in the game. It is hard to see how Hungary scores here.
Our prediction for Germany in terms of the goal scorer was spot on, as Kai Havertz netted from the spot. Although Germany had more goal scorers on the day, we will continue to back Havertz to get either a goal or an assist in this game. Havertz’s goal contribution stats for Germany are off the charts. The Arsenal striker has 13 goal involvements now for Germany, scoring 9 goals and 4 assists in the last 18 games he has featured in. In the last Euros, Havertz scored in all 3 group games, and we back the German to keep his trend of scoring in this game as well.
Hungary’s biggest threat in the game against Switzerland was their striker, Barnabas Varga. Including his goal against Switzerland, Varga has now scored seven goals in his last nine games for Hungary. We do not see them netting in this game, but if you do want to back the Hungarians to score, then Varga is a very good option. He could become only the second Hungarian player to score in his two successive games in the Euros after Ferenc Bene in 1964.
Final Prediction:Germany to beat Hungary
Germany Player List
Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah
Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz
Attackers:Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav
Germany Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Goalkeeper
|
Joshua Kimmich
|
Defender
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
Defender
|
Jonathan Tah
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Mittelstadt
|
Defender
|
Robert Andrich
|
Midfielder
|
Toni Kroos
|
Midfielder
|
Ilkay Gundogan
|
Midfielder
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Attacker
|
Florian Wirtz
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
Germany Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W
Hungary Player List
Goalkeepers: Denis Dibusz, Peter Gulacsi, Peter Szapannos
Defenders: Botond Balogh, Endre Botka, Marton Dardai, Attila Fiola, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai
Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla, Mihaly Kata, Milos Kerkez, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Zsolt Nagy, Loic Nego, Andras Schafer, Callum Styles.
Attackers:Martin Adam, Kevin Csoboth, Daniel Gazdag, Krisztofer Horvath, Rolan Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Barnabas Varga
Hungary Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Peter Gulacsi
|
Goalkeeper
|
Adam Lang
|
Defender
|
Willi Orban
|
Defender
|
Attila Szalai
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Bendeguz Bolla
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Styles
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Nagy
|
Midfielder
|
Rolan Sallai
|
Attacker
|
Barnabas Varga
|
Attacker
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Attacker
Hungary Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, W
Germany vs Hungary Head-To-Head
Matches Played:37
Germany wins:13
Hungary wins:12
Matches are drawn:12
Germany vs Hungary Betting Odds
Germany to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.28.
Hungary to win the match (PARIMATCH): 11.64.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.04.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Germany
Hungary, in their game against the Swiss, were very flat in the first half. They should have conceded more, but the damage was limited to two goals thanks to some good saves from their keeper. In the second half, they did manage to string in a better performance, eventually leading to a goal and reducing the deficit. However, that was not enough, as Switzerland caught Hungary off guard on the counterattack and scored. Germany is a much better team on paper and on form now, and we do not see any way Hungary will be able to topple the hosts. Our prediction is a 3-0 win for Germany on Wednesday.
Parimatch