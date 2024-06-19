Germany vs Hungary Match Prediction GERM 97 % Chance of Winning HUNG 3 % Bet Now! Germany will take on Hungary in the second round of group A fixtures in the Euros at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The Germans are one win away from guaranteeing a spot in the knockout rounds after they overcame a hapless Scotland team in the first game of the tournament. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring as his shot from a cutback had enough power to beat Gunn in goal. Musiala doubled the lead with an emphatic finish that hit the roof of the net nine minutes later. Scotland were reduced to 10 men and also awarded Germany a penalty just before halftime, which Kai Havertz converted. Fullkrug came on in the second half and unleashed a belter from distance to make it 4-0. Emre Can added the icing on the cake in the 3rd minute of added time as his whipped curling shot beat Angus Gunn for the 5th time on the night as Germany registered a thumping win to get their Euros campaign started. Hungary will go into this game needing to get at least a point to see them get a shot at qualifying for the next round, at least in third place. They will still need to beat Scotland in the final group stage game, however. A loss for them would make things very difficult. Hungary were poor in their game against Switzerland. No bite in the first half saw them go 2 goals down. They did well in the second half, with Varga scoring to reduce the deficit; however, they were disappointed in their search for the equaliser as Switzerland scored the third on the counter to end the tie.

Germany vs Hungary: Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is surprisingly evenly balanced between these two nations. In the last four games played between these two teams, Germany ended up winning one game, and two games ended in a draw, with Hungary also winning one time. The last time these two teams met was in the 2022 UEFA Nations League game in Leipzig. Hungary inflicted a shock 1-0 win over Hansi Flick’s team. Adam Szalai was the matchwinner on that day in Leipzig.

Germany will surely want to build on their performance against Scotland. They were flawless in that game, with the only goal they conceded also coming off as a complete fluke. Julian Nagelsmann's performance has changed a lot of teams’ perspectives on Germany.

Hungary will surely be one of those teams, as in recent history they have enjoyed playing on German soil. Germany has not had the best results against Hungary off late, with them winning just one game in their last six. That win came in a 2016 friendly. Hungary has won three and drawn two of those six games played in German stadiums. With all things considered, Germany is now in the best position to beat Hungary in years. Hence, we back the hosts to have a better chance of winning going into this game at Leipzig.

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Germany vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Germany does go into this game as a massive favourite to win against Hungary due to their overall squad and also the performance they produced against Scotland in the first game. Germany were rampant, and their win was the biggest by a host nation in the Euros on the opening day. Hungary, on the other hand, were beaten by Switzerland, and that is why they go in as massive underdogs against a resurgent Germany side.

On the opening day, Germany was massively dominant against Scotland. Every time Germany attacked, it looked like they would score a goal. Their expected goal tally in that game was 2.17; however, they had 5 goals to show for it as the finished product was exquisite. Defensively, they were also very stable, limiting Scotland to no shots on target. Hungary in their game against Switzerland registered an expected goal ratio of 1.23 and did get a goal to show for in that game. They had many chances in the second half as well, but they ceased to convert them. Hungary’s defence going into this game is also quite worrying.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be a high-scoring affair, but once again, in just one direction. Based on how things went in round 1, we expect Hungary to be in Scotland’s position come this game. Germany to have more of the ball easily in this game is our prediction. Hungary had 49% of the ball against Switzerland, and Germany had 73% of the ball against Scotland. We expect the Germans to easily have 60% or more possession in this game.

Our prediction here is for Germany to score two goals or more in this game. We do not see Hungary getting a goal on Wednesday. Germany getting a clean sheet in this game is highly likely. Nagelsmann’s team was like a rock against Scotland. They restricted Scotland to just 0.01 expected goals in the game. It is hard to see how Hungary scores here.

Our prediction for Germany in terms of the goal scorer was spot on, as Kai Havertz netted from the spot. Although Germany had more goal scorers on the day, we will continue to back Havertz to get either a goal or an assist in this game. Havertz’s goal contribution stats for Germany are off the charts. The Arsenal striker has 13 goal involvements now for Germany, scoring 9 goals and 4 assists in the last 18 games he has featured in. In the last Euros, Havertz scored in all 3 group games, and we back the German to keep his trend of scoring in this game as well.

Hungary’s biggest threat in the game against Switzerland was their striker, Barnabas Varga. Including his goal against Switzerland, Varga has now scored seven goals in his last nine games for Hungary. We do not see them netting in this game, but if you do want to back the Hungarians to score, then Varga is a very good option. He could become only the second Hungarian player to score in his two successive games in the Euros after Ferenc Bene in 1964.

Final Prediction:Germany to beat Hungary

Germany Player List

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz

Attackers:Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav

Germany Playing XI

Player Role Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Joshua Kimmich Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender Jonathan Tah Defender Maximilian Mittelstadt Defender Robert Andrich Midfielder Toni Kroos Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Jamal Musiala Attacker Florian Wirtz Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker

Germany Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Hungary Player List

Goalkeepers: Denis Dibusz, Peter Gulacsi, Peter Szapannos

Defenders: Botond Balogh, Endre Botka, Marton Dardai, Attila Fiola, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai

Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla, Mihaly Kata, Milos Kerkez, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Zsolt Nagy, Loic Nego, Andras Schafer, Callum Styles.

Attackers:Martin Adam, Kevin Csoboth, Daniel Gazdag, Krisztofer Horvath, Rolan Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Barnabas Varga

Hungary Playing XI

Player Role Peter Gulacsi Goalkeeper Adam Lang Defender Willi Orban Defender Attila Szalai Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Bendeguz Bolla Midfielder Callum Styles Midfielder Adam Nagy Midfielder Rolan Sallai Attacker Barnabas Varga Attacker Dominik Szoboszlai Attacker

Hungary Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, W

Germany vs Hungary Head-To-Head

Matches Played:37

Germany wins:13

Hungary wins:12

Matches are drawn:12

Germany vs Hungary Betting Odds

Germany to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.28.

Hungary to win the match (PARIMATCH): 11.64.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.04.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.