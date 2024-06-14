Germany vs Scotland Match Prediction GER 91 % Chance of Winning SCO 9 % Bet Now! The Euros are all set to begin with a bang as the host nation Germany will face off against Scotland at the Allianz Arena. Germany is one of the most successful sides alongside Spain in this competition, having won the title three times alongside Spain. Germany will go into this tournament as favourites as they play in front of their fans. Their last appearance in the Euros 2020 ended in heartbreak as England knocked them out in the round of 16. Germany, in preparation for this tournament, played two friendly games. They failed to break the deadlock against Ukraine in the first game, as the tie ended 0-0 after 90 minutes. In the second game, they faced off against Greece. Things did not start in the best possible way for them, as they went behind a Masouras goal. Germany dug their way through, with Havertz getting the equaliser in the 55th minute. Pascal Gross got the win late in the game as Germany turned the tie around to win 2-1 on the night. This will be Scotland’s fourth participation in this tournament having last done so in 1992, 1996, and 2020. Scotland failed to make it out of the group stage in the last edition of this competition. Their buildup to the Euros has also been quite good. They beat Gibraltar 2-0 in their first friendly, with goals from Che Adams and Ryan Christie. In the second game against Finland, they took a two-goal lead in the space of four minutes thanks to an own goal and a Shankland strike. They surrendered that lead, however, towards the end as Finland came back to draw 2-2 on the night.

Germany vs Scotland: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record, Germany has a better record than Scotland. In the last two games played between these two teams, Germany ended up winning both of them. These two teams last met in 2015 in the qualifying stages of the Euros. The game ended in favour of Germany. Thomas Muller scored a brace, with Gundogan scoring the other. James McArthur was on target for Scotland.

Germany will be expected to play in a more proactive way in this game. Nagelsmann will want his team to make a statement in this game, as it is the first game of the competition. Germany’s midfield is scintillating. Germany’s midfield is packed with experience thanks to the veterans in Kroos and Gundogan. The Germans also have new blood in the form of Wirtz and Musiala who will be the prime attacking creators.

Scotland’s defence will need to be on their game if they want to get anything from this game. We, however, do not see them having enough to stop this German blitz. Germany has a better chance of winning due to their personnel.

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Germany vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Germany does go into this game as massive favourites to win against Scotland due to their having the backing of the home fans in this game and in the tournament. Germany, on paper, also has a hands-down better team and squad than Scotland.

Germany in 2024 will actually have quite a good record. They ended 2023 on a very bad note. This year, they have lost just 3 games out of a total of 10 games played. Jurgen Nagelsmann has been able to steady the ship. Considering their overall scoring record this calendar year, the Germans have scored 1.60 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.67. Germany is a team that likes to play on the front foot, and with the home fans backing them, we expect them to pounce on Scotland in this game.

Since the start of 2024, Scotland has been very hit and miss. Their record in comparison to last year has severely dipped. The Scots have lost 5 games out of the 10 they have played and won just 2 games out of those. The average is 1.40 goals overall when they have played this year, compared to an expected goal ratio of 1.46.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be a high-scoring affair. Scotland is bound to be on the more defensive side of the two and play on the counterattack. Germany, on the other hand, will have more of the ball and have better chances.

Our prediction here is for both teams to score a combined tally of over three goals. We do expect both Germany and Scotland to score in this game. We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet in this Euro opener. Germany have failed to score in just 20% of their overall games this year, with Scotland failing to find the back of the net in 30% of their total games. Germany came into this on the back of some huge momentum, especially when it comes to scoring goals. We expect the home team to score two or more goals in this game against Scotland on Saturday.

For Scotland, we back Scott McTominay to go in as the favourite to score in this game. The Manchester United midfielder has been in brilliant form this season, especially when it comes to scoring goals. McTominay also translated that form when he wore a Scotland jersey in the qualifying stages. McTominay scored seven goals in the qualifying round and is the highest goal scorer for Scotland alongside McGinn and Steven Fletcher, who achieved that feat in 2016 and 2020, respectively. McTominay’s late runs and aerial ability could cause some big problems for the hosts.

For Germany, we back Kai Havertz to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Havertz has been backed by Nagelsmann to lead the line for his team. The attacker had a good season for Arsenal in the Premier League and was also on target for Germany in their last friendly game. Havertz has a brilliant eye for goals. His movement to find space is what makes him very deadly. If Germany can create for him, then we can see Havertz having a field day on Saturday in the opener.

Final Prediction:Germany to beat Scotland

Germany Player List

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Defenders: Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz

Attackers:Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav

Germany Playing XI

Player Role Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper Joshua Kimmich Defender Antonio Rudiger Defender Jonathan Tah Defender Maximilian Mittelstadt Defender Robert Andrich Midfielder Toni Kroos Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Jamal Musiala Attacker Florian Wirtz Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker

Germany Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, L

Scotland Player List

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Grant Henley, Jack Hendry, Ross McCrorie, Scott Mckenna, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Attackers:Che Adams, Tommy Conway, James Forrest, Lawrence Shankland, Lewis Morgan.

Scotland Playing XI

Player Role Angus Gunn Goalkeeper Jack Hendry Defender Grant Henley Defender Kieran Tierney Defender Andy Robertson Defender Anthony Ralston Defender Billy Gilmour Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Ryan Christie Attacker Lawrence Shankland Attacker

Scotland Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, L, D

Germany vs Scotland Head-To-Head

Matches Played:17

Germany wins:8

Scotland wins:4

Matches are drawn:5

Germany vs Scotland Betting Odds

Germany to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Scotland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 10.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.